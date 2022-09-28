ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention

Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Andrew Knizner
Person
Dylan Carlson
FOX Sports

Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers

The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Cardinals#Nl Central#Phillies
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas absent for Cubs Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. David Bote will start on first base and bat seventh as the lefty-hitting Rivas takes a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw. Bote has a $2,200 salary...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy