Locker room reaction after Cardinals NL Central division clinching win
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was inside the Cardinals locker room in Milwaukee after their 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. That win clinched the National League Central division title for St. Louis. Hear from Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols.
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals seal NL Central title with win over Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip and tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway. MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went...
Yardbarker
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022
This NL Central series has a lot of playoff implications in it! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick. The St. Louis Cardinals claimed the NL Central Division last night after taking down the Brewers 6-2. The Cardinals have a ton of experience on their roster and have a great chance at competing for the World Series this October. St. Louis is now (90-65) on the year and will likely be the 3rd seed when the playoffs start.
KSDK
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
FOX Sports
Paul Goldschmidt looking to get back in MVP form for Cardinals' playoff run
In his return to Dodger Stadium last week, St. Louis Cardinals assistant hitting coach Turner Ward could not linger on the field after his team concluded batting practice. As soon as the last swing was taken, he sprinted down the visiting dugout steps because his prized pupil was waiting for him in the cages.
Chicago Cubs announce return of Cubs Convention
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts’ approval rating within the Chicago Cubs fanbase has steadily been on the decline since the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. Prior to the 2016 season, Ricketts was hitting all the right marks in his quest to bring a World Series title to the Cubs’ organization.
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
Newman's single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015
FOX Sports
Nola gives up key homer as Phillies lose 3-1 to Cubs
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Nola surrendered Christopher Morel's three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies lost 4-2 to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Philadelphia (83-71) dropped its third consecutive game. The Phillies are trying to hold off Milwaukee for the third NL wild card and earn their first playoff appearance since 2011.
numberfire.com
Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally late
Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL's three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1
St. Louis Cardinals clinch then split with Brewers
The Cardinals were able to clinch the NL Central Tuesday only to lose frustratingly to the Brewers Wednesday. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday evening. They lost to the Brewers 5-1, looking like a shell of themselves with most of their starters taking the night off.
numberfire.com
