Colorado State

coloradopolitics.com

PODIUM | Survey says Coloradans want less growth

Watching the election ads in the race for Colorado governor, you’d think that the voters want more population and economic growth. Both Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl, the two main candidates for governor, are running ads promoting more economic growth and promising to lure and subsidize more growth into Colorado.
9NEWS

Colorado teams deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian response

DENVER — Teams from Colorado have been deployed to Florida to provide disaster relief to people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Tuesday morning, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) sent 13 public safety professionals who will provide emergency operations center support to Florida. They've been assigned to a logistics staging area in Ocala, where they will be responsible for receiving and distributing supplies for two weeks.
9NEWS

How to help researchers track Pika in Colorado

DENVER — A new app allows anyone interested to report American Pika sightings in Colorado and help researchers collect key data for the species listed as a "State Special Concern" by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Colorado Pika Project is a collaborative research project involving community scientists across...
coloradopolitics.com

Audit uncovers numerous issues in Colorado’s veterans service program

Colorado is failing to adequately plan for, supervise and support its veterans service program, according to a performance audit released on Wednesday. As of last year, there were around 388,000 veterans living in Colorado. These veterans rely on state service officers to help them obtain benefits and resources, such as pensions, disability compensation, medical care and education assistance, through the state’s Division of Veterans Affairs.
9NEWS

Here's how climate change impacts our health

COLORADO, USA — On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm with winds reaching 150 mph. the storm has flooded streets and homes and knocked out power for 1.8 million people. Just days before, the storm left two people dead in Cuba and brought down the country’s electrical grid.
9NEWS

Voter Guide 2022: Everything you need to know about the election in Colorado

From voter registration to tracking ballots, here's the latest information on the upcoming general election in Colorado. The 2022 general election is on Nov. 8, when Colorado voters will make decisions on a U.S. senator and representatives, state legislators, state leaders including governor, and 11 state amendments and initiatives – in addition to local ballot issues.
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’

University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
The Denver Gazette

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
Axios Denver

What to know about Colorado's "precarious" economic picture

Two new forecasts offer a cautionary outlook on the direction of Colorado's economy after years of sustained growth.State of play: Greg Sobetski, the Legislature's chief economist, called the current economic landscape "precarious" in a recent presentation to lawmakers.The state's economy is moving into a transition period, economists said.For the first time in more than a decade, Colorado's economic growth is expected to plateau. The state budget's discretionary spending — the bulk of tax collections — is expected to see growth near 1% for the next two years before it expands to 4% in fiscal year 2024-25.Details: Here are three dynamics...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
