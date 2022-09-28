ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

wvtm13.com

Birmingham police corrections officer arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A corrections officer with the Birmingham Police Department has been arrested, following an internal investigation. According to a news release from the BPD, Lavetta Brock, 40, is charged with assault second-degree, and was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. The BPD reported the department was notified...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Chelsea man, 19, charged in double shooting in Helena

CHELSEA, Ala. — UPDATE: A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with Wednesday's double shooting in Helena, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Nicholas Tyler Hardin, of Chelsea, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault. Hardin is being held in the Shelby County jail on a $60,000 bond.
CHELSEA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shelby Animal Shelter Overcrowded with Animals

SHELBY, Ala. — Shelby Humane Shelter is running out of room for animals. This issue has been going on for a year now, but it’s only getting worse. All they can do is lean on the community to help them out right now. It’s not looking too good inside and even outside of the shelter as animals are filling up spaces. The back of the shelter is now turned into another space to put animals because there is simply no room inside for animals to go.
SHELBY, AL
wvtm13.com

Ex-Oneonta daycare worker pleads guilty to toddler abuse

ONEONTA, Ala. — A former Oneonta daycare worker has pleaded guilty to abusing five toddlers. Linda Self received two years in a community corrections program and a lifetime daycare employment ban. Learn more in the video above. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter.
ONEONTA, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Buffalo Rock's Cristina Almanza

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cristina Almanza has embraced central Alabama, working for two iconic local companies and using her talents to bridge cultural divides. In the video above. WVTM 13's Carla Wade tells you about Almanza's inspirational 'Women Breaking Barriers' journey. Growing up just south of the border in Mexico,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Driver arrested after chase and fiery crash in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A police chase in Trussville ended in a fiery crash in Trussville. A spokesperson for the Trussville Police Department said officers attempted a traffic stop in their city at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The driver didn't stop and led officers onto Interstate 59. The TPD said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Two Birmingham men indicted with possession of stolen mail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two Birmingham men were indicted by a grand jury for possessing stolen mail and unlawful possession of Postal Service keys. A two-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charges Khory Deontay Lowe, II, 18, and Dejuan Alexander Wallace, 41, both of Birmingham, with one count of possession of stolen mail.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Body recovered from gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A body was recovered Wednesday from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park in Gadsden, Alabama. Learn more in the video above. According to the city, the Gadsden Fire Department responded to the gorge on a report of an unresponsive person between Noccalula Falls and the park's suspension bridge. Upon arriving, first responders found the person in a rocky area and determined they "had been deceased for a period of time," the city said.
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer woman charged in deadly hit-and-run

BESSEMER, Ala. — Jefferson County sheriff's investigators said a Bessemer woman has been charged in fatal hit-and-run. Officials said Tammy Albanese, 53, is suspected of hitting and killing Teddy Eugene Self, 55, of Bessemer, while he was checking his mail on Lock 17 Road on Sept. 22. Albanese has...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman and toddler killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman and toddler were killed in crash on Interstate 59/20 in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Laquavia Thomas, 33, of Tuscaloosa was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer truck just after 4 p.m. Monday. The state...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

GBHS rescues over 40 dogs from Hurricane Ian's path

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A team from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society traveled to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall to evacuate dogs from two Tampa area shelters. The agency will be a staging area for animals to stay throughout and after the storm, also hosting Code 3, a national animal rescue group.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

35 Alabama high school football games rescheduled for Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Nearly three dozen Alabama high school football games scheduled for Friday will now be played Thursday night due tohurricane-related weather concerns. Watch the latest weather forecast in the video above. The AHSAA said a total of 35 games have been rescheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Talladega Superspeedway offering refuge to Hurricane Ian evacuees

LINCOLN, Ala. — The Talladega Superspeedway is offering refuge toHurricane Ian evacuees as it gears up for NASCAR race weekend. They will be allowed to stay in one of three campgrounds outside of the racetrack free of charge and stay for a few extra days, if necessary. Learn more in the video above.
TALLADEGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama college football TV, live stream schedule for week 5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Week five of the college football season kicks off Thursday night. Check out the TV listings and schedule of games involving teams in theAP Top 25 rankings, the SEC and the state of Alabama. Check out the video above!. — ALABAMA TEAMS. Alabama will battle Arkansas on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

