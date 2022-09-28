JEA pauses utility disconnections and city replenishes emergency relief program

JEA customers who face disconnection of their utility service will get a grace period through Oct. 9 and the city of Jacksonville will use a fresh infusion of money in its 2022-23 budget for emergency relief that can help residents keep the lights on.

That strategy might not be enough to head off disconnections in the months ahead as JEA customers will continue to see high prices for electricity. But at least in the short term, city leaders said they think it will make a difference for people squeezed by rising costs.

"These are our neighbors from all walks of life," City Council member Brenda Priestly Jackson said Tuesday as City Council approved a 2022-23 budget. "These are everyday working folks."

“It’s an emergency if ever there was one," council member Matt Carlucci said.

Priestly Jackson had filed a budget amendment to carve out an additional $2.5 million in the 2022-23 budget for helping JEA customers. She withdrew that amendment based on talks with Mayor Lenny Curry's administration and JEA.

Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes said the budget will "recharge the coffers" of the city's social service division that responds to requests for help paying utility bills.

He said if the demand for assistance causes the amount of city dollars to run out, city administrators will "come back here immediately" with a request for more funding. He said the Curry administration also will track whether relief payments are going out too slowly and adjust the application process if needed to "help as many people as possible."

"God works in mysterious ways," said City Council member Reggie Gaffney, who had seen his own attempt to expand relief for JEA customers bottled up in council committees for six weeks.

He said the commitment to put more money into such assistance if needed was a good step forward in helping residents deal with high electric bills.

“Just know that six months from now, it may still be there," he said.

The price of electricity from JEA has shot up by 49% over the past year because the cost of fuel used in power plants has spiked worldwide. JEA and other utilities cover that expense by raising the fuel charge portion of the electric bill.

JEA previously gave a grace period suspending disconnections from Aug. 1 to Sept. 18. JEA decided to do a second suspension through Oct. 9 because residents are facing uncertainty and disruption from Hurricane Ian's move toward Florida, JEA CEO Jay Stowe said.

City Council approves budget on 17-2 vote

After Priestly Jackson withdrew her floor amendment, City Council voted 17-2 for the $1.55 billion budget that also has about half a billion dollars for capital improvements such as streets, drainage, parks, and public buildings.

The property tax rate for this year's city of Jacksonville tax bills will be about $11.32 per $1,000 of taxable property value, compared to $11.44 for the 2021 tax bills.

The overall budget and the tax rate cut both follow the budget blueprint that Curry proposed when he delivered his budget to City Council in July.

The tax rate cut is the first time the $11.44 rate has changed since 2013. The strong real estate market will enable the city to still see a big increase in property tax revenue because of new construction and higher sales prices.

Voting against the budget were City Council members Danny Becton and Rory Diamond. They said they supported funding for public safety and the robust capital improvements program but they wanted cuts in some spending items that Becton called "discretionary" rather than essential.

Other City Council members said the budget was balanced both fiscally and for its priorities. City Council member Randy DeFoor said the city is in its best financial health in decades.

"I don't know how we can complain about this budget," she said. "I think it's exceptionally well done."

The 2022-23 budget is the eighth and final budget put forward by Curry, who cannot run again in 2023 because of term limits.

"This budget reaffirms our commitment to neighborhoods, infrastructure, and public safety," Curry tweeted after City Council gave its approval. "As we gear up for #HurricaneIan, we realize, now more than ever, the importance of these investments."

