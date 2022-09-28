ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

By CURT ANDERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAaB9_0iD4eeU100
FILE - This aerial photo taken from an airplane shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate mine on April 3, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. The polluted leftovers of Florida's phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination triggered by Hurricane Ian, said environmental groups Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in “stacks” that resemble enormous ponds, are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore in the state, environmental groups say.

Florida has 24 such phosphogypsum stacks, most of them concentrated in mining areas in the central part of the state. About 30 million tons of this slightly radioactive waste is generated every year, according to the Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute.

“A major storm event like the one we are bracing for can inundate the facilities with more water than the open-air ponds can handle,” Ragan Whitlock, staff attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity environmental group, said in an email Tuesday.

“We are extremely concerned about the potential impacts Hurricane Ian may have on phosphate facilities around the state,” Whitlock added.

A leak in March 2021 at a stack called Piney Point resulted in the release of an estimated 215 million gallons of polluted water into Tampa Bay and caused massive fish kills. State officials, overseen by a court-appointed receiver, are working with a $100 million appropriation to shut down that long-troubled location.

“During the past six months, the receiver has made significant progress toward closing the facility,” lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a court filing Monday.

But the Center for Biological Diversity, which sued with other groups to close down Piney Point, noted that 4.5 million additional gallons of wastewater were released into Tampa Bay in August.

“The imminent and substantial endangerment to the environment and human health and safety posed by Piney Point has not been abated” since a judge ordered a six-month stay in the case.

Hurricane Ian was nearing landfall along Florida’s southwest coast on Wednesday as a dangerous Category 4 storm. It was expected to cut through the state — very close to many of the gypsum stacks.

State Department of Environmental Protection records show that Piney Point has about 24 inches (60 centimeters) of rainfall capacity. Another facility in the Tampa Bay area, operated by phosphate giant Mosaic Co., has just over 9 inches (22 centimeters) of rainfall capacity.

A spill could seriously damage rivers and other wetlands near the stacks, according to Jim Tatum of the Our Santa Fe River nonprofit group.

“Valuable aquatic and vegetative resources never fully recover from a spill,” Tatum wrote on the organization’s website. “As the highly acidic, radioactive slime makes its way to the receiving waters, entire aquatic ecosystems are impacted.”

A spokeswoman for Mosaic said the company carefully plans for storm season each year and has been preparing its worksites in Florida for Hurricane Ian.

“At this point, we have taken the appropriate steps to protect our people, mines, plants, port facilities and administrative offices,” spokeswoman Jackie Barron said in an email. “We continue monitoring weather updates while completing preparations at our phosphate mining and production facilities.”

Phosphate has been mined in Florida since 1883. It’s used mainly for fertilizer to produce food, animal supplements and a variety of industrial products. Land used in mining is required to be “reclaimed,” or brought as close as possible back to its original state.

The byproducts that wind up in the stacks, however, have few uses acceptable to federal regulators. They can contain radioactive uranium, thorium and radium along with toxic metals such as barium, cadmium and lead, according to the environmental group ManaSota 88.

Fertilizers are made from phosphate rock that contains naturally occurring uranium and thorium, which decay to radium, and radium decays to the radioactive gas radon, the Environmental Protection Agency says. Class-action lawsuits have claimed health effects for people living near the mining waste.

“Phosphate companies have had over 70 years to figure out a way to dispose of radioactive gypsum wastes in an acceptable manner, but they have yet to do so,” said Glenn Compton, chairman of ManaSota 88.

___

For more AP coverage of climate and the environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Comments / 7

Related
The Associated Press

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward another landfall in South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening after emerging over the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would make landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday. The devastation inflicted on Florida began to come into focus a day after Ian struck as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane and one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S. It flooded homes on both the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. At least one man was confirmed dead in Florida, while two other people were reported killed in Cuba after the hurricane struck the island Tuesday.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Police in historic St. Augustine, Florida, say water is rising in many areas of the city and are advising residents to stay inside until after Hurricane Ian passes. The storm’s center moved off the coast earlier Thursday, but the old city continued to see rain...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Flagler Beach pier on the east coast of Florida has sustained significant damage as Hurricane Ian whipped up waves that broke off a large portion of the wooden structure. Locals captured video and photos of the destruction Thursday afternoon as waters rose and crashed onto the pier, leaving debris on the shoreline. Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly told News4JAX Thursday that he didn’t believe the pier — which was damaged by Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020, as well as Hurricane Matthew in 2016 — would survive the storm’s impact. Authorities advised residents to avoid the pier over safety concerns.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How to help Florida victims of Hurricane Ian

The images showing the devastation left by Hurricane Ian this week are heartbreaking. Though South Florida experienced Ian-related flood and wind damage, we avoided a direct hit and now it’s time to help our neighbors in need. Here’s a list of organizations that already have efforts underway. Please keep in mind that we’ll continue to update this roundup as information becomes available. FEMA ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE

The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern United States, panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Tatum
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Environmental Pollution#National Hurricane Center#Polluted Water#Hurricane Ian#Piney Point
CBS News

Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
click orlando

VIDEO: Naples firehouse floods due to Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian was pounding Florida’s southwest coast, firefighters were having a tough time getting to their equipment. Video shows Naples firefighters wading through pretty deep floodwater at a fire station in downtown Naples. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis acknowledges flood claim concern as Ian cuts path across Florida

'There’s obviously going to be some folks that are going to be in need of support and relief and we’re obviously going to work as best we can.'. Some Florida residents in Hurricane Ian’s path could face a total loss of their home without insurance coverage to replace it if they don’t have flood insurance. It’s too early to say how many, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, but he admitted it could be an issue after the storm clears.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Duke Energy gathers 10,000 linemen in preparation for Ian’s arrival

Duke Energy has moved 10,000 linemen and support personnel into its 35-county service area which includes part of The Villages, Lake, Sumter and Marion counties. More than 2,000 trucks with more than 6,000 workers rolled into the 80-acre staging site in The Villages. The site, located on State Road 471 was filled to capacity by 11 a.m. Wednesday. Once the crews had situated their trucks and checked their equipment they were transported by buses to area hotels.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy