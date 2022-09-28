Centreville mom gives birth to 'Star Baby' in hospital parking lot

Related
WTOP
‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe
Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Hundreds of people have donated to an Alexandria family who asked the community for help in purchasing a vehicle. As of Wednesday, the family has raised $5,000. A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her...
Loyal Elderly Woman Forcibly Thrown Out Of Lifelong Home Leaves Maryland Officials Outraged
A reportedly notoriously unreliable property management company is once again making headlines after demanding an elderly woman vacate her home of 25 years, leaving her and her dog to fend for herself, as gathered in an exclusive report with Daily Voice. The 80-year-old whistleblower received a sudden notice for her...
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Man found dead in mobile home fire in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - A person died in a fire Thursday morning in Anne Arundel County.Firefighters responded around 9:45 a.m. to the fire in the Patuxent Mobile Estates.As crews arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.A man, who investigators said lives alone, was found dead inside the home.Officials have not said what caused the fire.
WMDT.com
Portion of Route 24 in Lewes closed due to serious crash
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious crash in Lewes. We’re told the crash happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) and Jolyns Way. As a result, Route 24 will be closed and traffic will be diverted for an extended period of time.
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
Cats, Dogs Rescued By Neighbors When Bathroom Fire Breaks Out In Harford County Home
Quick-acting neighbors in a Maryland community were able to rescue several dogs and cats when a fire broke out in a Harford County home on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a crew of more than two dozen members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to a Tanglewood Court home in Joppa after being alerted to a smoky condition by a neighbor.
WJLA
Caught on Cam: Pastor under fire for hate speech at Chevy Chase nail salon
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — Relaxation was hard to find inside the Gloss Time Salon in Chevy Chase, Maryland on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18. Salon owner John Tran explained client Arlene Hudson arrived for a 3 p.m. manicure with her adult daughter. The salon did not have her in the computer appointment system and did not have the staff to fit the mother and daughter in, prompting a fiery exchange that was caught on camera.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Police: Person fatally stabbed outside Maryland McDonald's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The police in Prince George's County, Maryland are investigating after a person was stabbed to death outside of a McDonald's in the 2300 block of University Blvd E. Officials said a person was found on the scene and was pronounced dead due to a...
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
Nearly 400 students were given free socks and shoes in Baltimore City
Students from Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School were in for a treat when they walked into the building on Wednesday morning.
One Hospitalized When School Bus Crashes Into Gas Station Building In Prince George's County.
One person was injured on Thursday morning when a private school bus crashed into a building in Maryland. At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, crews from the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 3600 block of Forestville Road near Stewart Road in Forestville for a collapse investigation, officials said.
Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened. Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
Three 14-year-old girls possibly involved in home invasion in AACO
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a home invasion that may have involved three 14-year-old girls in the 200 block of Hilltop Road.
WJLA
Md. man dies after large crowd prevents shooting victim from getting aid at studio party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Glen Burnie man was shot to death at a recording studio in Odenton, Md. on Sunday after a crowd "was actively impeding officers from rendering aid" to shooting victims, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Officers said they responded to...
Charging Docs: Gunpowder Falls Park Manager committed numerous forcible rapes
Detectives from Baltimore County's Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 71-year-old Michael Browning with Second Degree Rape and Second Degree Assault.
foxbaltimore.com
One juvenile arrested after fight at Perry Hall High School, say police
PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — A juvenile was arrested after Baltimore County Police were called to Perry Hall High School because of a fight this afternoon, according to the police department. Police say the School Resource Officer called for more officers at about 2:45 p.m. because of the fight.
