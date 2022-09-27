Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated with more expert tips since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with prof...
The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles
Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about Ren Skincare’s dark spot eraser that shoppers say is literally better than laser treatments, I had a feeling the brand...
What is skin cycling? Experts explain the TikTok skin care trend
It may sound like a workout for your face, but skin cycling is actually a routine that prioritizes rest and recovery for your skin. The method was coined by Dr. Whitney Bowe and has taken off on TikTok with other skin care experts and novices alike touting its skin benefits. We spoke to skin care experts about how to do skin cycling, its benefits and what products are best for a skin cycling routine.
5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Everyday Styling Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To A Celebrity Hair Stylist
This post has been updated with more expert insight since it was originally published on July 16, 2022. Everything changes with the passing of time — and that includes your hair. Hair loss, thinning and weaker strands are inevitable signs of aging for many people, but with the right styling techniques and a healthy diet, you can support stronger and shinier tresses. Unfortunately, the opposite also rings true: if you are ignoring your hair’s health or styling it in dated ways that aren’t taking your hair’s length and texture into consideration you could be making one of several everyday styling mistakes that age you. We checked in with a celebrity hair stylist and other professional hair experts to learn more about some of the most common, every day styling errors — including the top three — that many women make that could draw more attention to signs of aging in hair. Read on for tips and suggestions.
3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear
The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop
These professionals hear it all, see it all and have some thoughts about what you’re doing wrong.
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
Daily Californian
5 reasons you need a packable jacket
Now that fall is officially underway, temperatures are going to begin to plummet during the next few weeks. One of my favorite fall transitional pieces is a foldable puffer or parka. Here are five reasons why you should get one too, from someone who passionately tells their friends to invest in one.
This Body Care Favorite Just Launched the Prettiest Hand Cream I’ve Ever Seen
The art of a chic nightstand is a something that takes time to master. A modern candelabra, a sleek looking alarm clock, and maybe even a floral bouquet so you can wake up, smelling a sweet scent. Something else that’s absolutely necessary to keep beside you while you sleep is a hand cream and boy, do I have the prettiest one for you—maybe even the prettiest one I’ve ever seen. Yesterday, Soft Services launched Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment, a nightly hand cream that repairs all of the skin on your hand, including your nails and cuticles. RELATED: This Eye Lift in...
I Tried This Refillable 'Time Rewind Retinol Serum' — Here's How It Works
Before my post as the shopping editor here at SheKnows, I was a beauty writer for many years. Yes, it’s just as fabulous as it sounds — I played with makeup and skincare every day. But in all seriousness, I consider myself lucky that I spent my 9-5 job testing some of the best beauty and skincare products on the market, while sharing their benefits with thousands of readers. So, when the chance came to test a new innovative beauty line, I couldn’t resist. I’ve seen my share of “efficient” brands that claim superb results, but Exponent Beauty blew me away. This new...
Beauty Pie’s silk pillowcase is a smoothing, soothing beauty sleep buy
Silk pillowcases are billed as being the ultimate beauty buy to hydrate hair and skin. The natural fibres are hypoallergenic and temperature regulating, offering soothing and cooling benefits. Plus, their smooth, shiny texture helps prevents facial creases and tangled tresses.For frizz-prone hair, no static is created while tossing and turning on a silk pillowcase, so this beauty sleep buy has multi-purpose potential.In terms of supporting an overall skincare routine, the fact silk pillowcases soak up less moisture than cotton ensures optimum absorption of serums and overnight face oils. They also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles too....
hebronhawkeye.com
Top five eye creams for refreshed under eyes
As school begins to pick up, students are getting more homework, pursuing more extracurriculars and overall getting busier schedules. An average of 73% of high school students do not get the recommended eight hours of sleep. If you’re one of these students and feel your eyes are tired, take a look at the top five eye creams I recommend to help you replenish your under eye area and help you feel more refreshed.
Essence
The Beauty of Business: A Look At Some Of The Most Business Savvy Black Supermodels
The catwalk isn't the only space they're dominating — these models are conquering the boardroom as well. Iman paved the way for Black models to chart careers in a fashion industry that has been notoriously exclusionary. She didn’t just create opportunities on the catwalk, she led by professional example off of it as well.
Comments / 0