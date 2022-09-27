ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle Brings Fawn Into Nest for Her Babies to Feed on in Shocking Video

In this shocking and graphic footage on YouTube, a bald eagle brings a fawn into its nest for the baby eagles to feed on. The footage was originally posted by a channel called “Explore Live Nature Cams,” which posts dozens of live streams from their nature cameras, plus highlights from these streams in clips. The video below is one of these highlights.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Shows Off Crazy Hops, Clears Tall Backyard Fence With Ease

This video might be the nightmare of every backyard farmer in the country. A wily coyote hopping a six-foot fence with a simple leap. While we like to think our fences and barriers keep our little critters safe, it never hurts to have a watchful eye on the outdoors. Coyotes are clever and they know a lot more about how to get around neighborhoods and human obstacles than we give them credit for.
PECAN GROVE, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: Curious Bear Nibbles on Hunter’s Shoe in Tree Stand

When perched in a tree stand during hunting season hunters need to be very quiet and incredibly still. All as the wildlife go about its business. This is the best way for a hunter to ensure they will be landing a prized trophy. However, one hunter has shared a video showing that he was a little too good at this skill as a curious black bear decides to nibble on the hunter’s boot.
COLORADO STATE
Times News

A wooly winter?

What do the thickness of onion peels, the colors of a particular caterpillar and the tails of squirrels have in common?. They’re all things that have found their way into weather folklore. Senior editor Sarah Perreault and her staff at The Old Farmer’s Almanac often find themselves fielding questions...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack

For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
ANIMALS
Daily Californian

5 reasons you need a packable jacket

Now that fall is officially underway, temperatures are going to begin to plummet during the next few weeks. One of my favorite fall transitional pieces is a foldable puffer or parka. Here are five reasons why you should get one too, from someone who passionately tells their friends to invest in one.
APPAREL
Outsider.com

Woman Has Full-Blown Meltdown in Ostrich Encounter Gone Wrong: VIDEO

For animal lovers, safari parks are a fantastic way to spend an afternoon. Paying a fee grants you access to a large enclosed area where wild animals roam freely. You then drive through the park while being treated to an up-close view of some of nature’s most awe-inspiring creatures. Depending on the park, you might see anything from horses and goats to more exotic animals like zebra and elephants.
COMO, MS
WDIO-TV

In Otter News: Jim and Nancy the Laughing Kookaburras

In this weeks “In Otter News” we head the Lake Superior Zoo, to meet Jim and Nancy, two laughing Kookaburra’s that reside in the Australia Habitat. Nancy is 20 years old and just wanted her breakfast, and Jim is 5 years old and has a lot to say.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

Is Celosia a Perennial?

Lately, I’ve noticed my local greenhouse bringing in more than just mums for replenishing fall container plantings. Among all these new flowers are several types of celosia. They stand out for their colors that are perfect for fall, including shades of red, yellow and orange. I love the idea...
GARDENING
LiveScience

Tenacious 'trash parrots' locked in escalating 'arms race' with humans Down Under

Residents in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, are in the midst of an escalating feud with a neighboring population of wild sulphur-crested cockatoos (Cacatua galerita) over an unlikely prize: household trash. While this conflict may sound comical, researchers report that it shows all the signs of an "innovation arms race," in which two species become trapped in a cycle of behavioral changes as they continually try to one-up or outthink one another.
ANIMALS
Lootpress

Time to get tough with nuisance, dark, croaking fowl

It’s a good time for crow hunting in Southern West Virginia. The goal: eliminate vermin and get in some good grouse practice to boot. In fact it’s the perfect time to start breaking in a novice hunter, while the gardens are still being raided by crows and other annoying creatures.
ANIMALS

