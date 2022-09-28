ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

How a Trip to the Fair Changed One Woman’s Life

HOUSTON – A trip to the fair triggered a life altering experience for one woman. When Tina stepped up to the Advanced Body Scan booth and purchased a scan she had no idea the scan would reveal a serious health issue. Take control of your health. Advanced Body Scan...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen

· Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen!. A big thanks to all who attended and welcomed our new member!. "Welcome to Soul Lit Kitchen where we cook fresh and flavorful food that will have your SOUL LIT. Your taste buds will be dancing, stomach full, & your soul SNATCHED from our one kind soul flavor plates."
LEAGUE CITY, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX
myhoustonmajic.com

Nas, Wu-Tang + Busta Rhymes Bring Classic NY Hip-Hop To H-Town

Fans of East Coast rap were treated to rap royalty on Saturday (Sept 24) as Busta Rhymes, The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas took over The Toyota Center during the Houston stop of the New York State of Mind Tour. Busta was joined by his longtime partner-in-rhyme and dedicated hypeman Spliff...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Everybody Hurts: Best Places to Go in Houston When You’ve Been Dumped

Before anyone asks: I’m fine. This list isn’t for me, but we’ve all had our moments of heartbreak or times when you just needed a minute to cradle your feelings. Here are some of our favorite places to visit when you need to pull away from your Netflix-and-cry marathon, but still don’t want to deal with the public at large yet.
HOUSTON, TX
ricethresher.org

ROPEing Rice into the outdoors

Rice’s location in Houston is beneficial in a variety of ways. After all, we have access to entertainment, culture and research in a world-class city. However, we don’t have as much access to nature — a problem Rice Outdoor Programs and Education is trying to solve. ROPE...
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location

Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

"This mattress changed my life"

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through the end of September, get up to 20% off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1600 in savings.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Great Wolf Lodge Ready To Splash Down on Texas Gulf Coast

WEBSTER TX -- – Families across central and southeast Texas, and along the Gulf Coast, looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled family getaway opening in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, broke ground today on a new resort in Webster, Texas. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster will be the company’s second indoor water park resort in Texas and 22nd resort in North America. Located in Harris County, the 532-room resort with a 95,000 square-foot indoor water park will sit on 27 acres east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass, becoming a major part of the Flyway at Clear Creek development.
WEBSTER, TX

