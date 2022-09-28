Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
Click2Houston.com
How a Trip to the Fair Changed One Woman’s Life
HOUSTON – A trip to the fair triggered a life altering experience for one woman. When Tina stepped up to the Advanced Body Scan booth and purchased a scan she had no idea the scan would reveal a serious health issue. Take control of your health. Advanced Body Scan...
Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen
· Your League City Regional Chamber was proud to host the ribbon cutting for Soul Lit kitchen!. A big thanks to all who attended and welcomed our new member!. "Welcome to Soul Lit Kitchen where we cook fresh and flavorful food that will have your SOUL LIT. Your taste buds will be dancing, stomach full, & your soul SNATCHED from our one kind soul flavor plates."
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlands Online& LLC
Former TWHS student-turned-filmmaker donates proceeds from film’s opening to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Scholarship
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A former Woodlands High School student recently threw a fundraising gala and debut screening of an original short film that she created. Positive, a film inspired by the events of COVID, was shot in the Woodlands in May with an entirely Houston-based cast and crew.
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
Click2Houston.com
‘She’s a natural’: 5th grader reels in fish her dad says measured over 8 feet
HOUSTON – It’s a catch some seasoned anglers would dream of, but this one goes to a fifth grader. “This giant gar, coming in at 8 foot 2 inches,” said the girl’s father, Paul Myers, in a cell phone video captured Sunday. “There she is… you proud of your gar? Yes. That’s a heck of a catch.”
Houston's very own Lizzo 'feeling good as hell' after playing James Madison's crystal flute on stage
Is there anything she can't do? The Houston-born singer is "feeling good as hell" after making history Tuesday night after playing something that belonged to former Pres. James Madison.
RELATED PEOPLE
myhoustonmajic.com
Nas, Wu-Tang + Busta Rhymes Bring Classic NY Hip-Hop To H-Town
Fans of East Coast rap were treated to rap royalty on Saturday (Sept 24) as Busta Rhymes, The Wu-Tang Clan and Nas took over The Toyota Center during the Houston stop of the New York State of Mind Tour. Busta was joined by his longtime partner-in-rhyme and dedicated hypeman Spliff...
How two Houstonians transformed an old horse trailer into a mobile bar
After painstaking renovations, the vintage vehicle is wheeling cocktails across town as Hauling Happy Hour.
howafrica.com
Patricia Farooq: How Former Teacher Turned Her Side Hustle Into A Six-Figure Business
Fifteen years ago, Patricia Farooq was a maths and science teacher at the Houston Independent School District but transitioned into entrepreneurship to bring in an additional stream of income. As a teacher, Farooq worked in primarily low socioeconomic areas. She taught fourth and fifth-grade math, and students were fallen behind...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Everybody Hurts: Best Places to Go in Houston When You’ve Been Dumped
Before anyone asks: I’m fine. This list isn’t for me, but we’ve all had our moments of heartbreak or times when you just needed a minute to cradle your feelings. Here are some of our favorite places to visit when you need to pull away from your Netflix-and-cry marathon, but still don’t want to deal with the public at large yet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Camp Margaritaville to open new resort at RV and beach club in Crystal Beach
HOUSTON – An RV resort and beach club in the Bolivar Peninsula area is set to become the newest Margaritaville resort -- the first Camp Margaritaville resort in the Houston/Galveston area. According to a news release, Bolivar Beach Club and RV Resort will be renovated as Camp Margaritaville RV...
ricethresher.org
ROPEing Rice into the outdoors
Rice’s location in Houston is beneficial in a variety of ways. After all, we have access to entertainment, culture and research in a world-class city. However, we don’t have as much access to nature — a problem Rice Outdoor Programs and Education is trying to solve. ROPE...
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
Click2Houston.com
Breathtaking infinity room opens in Houston
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a brand new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts that your children will want to see. It’s a room full of illusions. Using a network of mirrors, the artist creates an illusion of a never-ending space. We’re live from this new exhibit, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location
Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
blackchronicle.com
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
KHOU
"This mattress changed my life"
HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through the end of September, get up to 20% off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1600 in savings.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Great Wolf Lodge Ready To Splash Down on Texas Gulf Coast
WEBSTER TX -- – Families across central and southeast Texas, and along the Gulf Coast, looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled family getaway opening in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, broke ground today on a new resort in Webster, Texas. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster will be the company’s second indoor water park resort in Texas and 22nd resort in North America. Located in Harris County, the 532-room resort with a 95,000 square-foot indoor water park will sit on 27 acres east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass, becoming a major part of the Flyway at Clear Creek development.
Comments / 0