CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
ESPN
Projecting Mexico's World Cup roster: Who is leading the chase for Qatar 2022?
So begins the exciting yet uneasy countdown to Qatar 2022 for the Mexico men's national team, who aren't in the best run of form with two wins in their last seven games. With criticism surrounding El Tri due to a rocky run through World Cup qualifying and sluggish performances this year, manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino and his squad took one step forward and two steps back this month in California-based World Cup warmup friendlies after narrowly defeating Peru 1-0 and collapsing against Colombia in a 3-2 defeat.
MLS・
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
FIFA・
World Cup send-off versus Colombia not so friendly for Mexico, Tata Martino
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — For 45 minutes it was nearly perfect. In that same time frame it all collapsed. All the good Mexico did in the first half against Colombia on Tuesday, arguably their best display of fútbol in a long time, was completely wiped as they conceded the two-goal lead and ended up losing 3-2 at Levi's Stadium.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022 Power Rankings: USMNT tumble after awful month; Brazil, Argentina the favorites
In 52 days' time the World Cup begins. For many of those competing in Qatar there will be no more international fixtures between now and their first game at the tournament. The time for experimentation, blooding fringe players and honing the starting XI is gone. Game faces on, we're in the big time now.
FIFA・
Alyssa Thomas Helps Team USA Beat Serbia, Advance to World Cup Semifinals
Alyssa Thomas and her United States teammates were tested for the first time in the World Cup by a physical Serbia team. After a slow start, the Americans used a dominant run spanning the half to take control of the game and reach the semifinals again. Thomas had 13 points,...
Yardbarker
Alvaro Morata praises Spain for always producing in big games
Spain came away with the victory they needed on Tuesday night, pipping Portugal in the closing moments to make the Nations League semi-finals for a second successive campaign. Those finals will take place next June with Spain pitted against the Netherlands, Croatia and Italy. Speaking after the match to Teledeporte,...
ESPN
El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system
Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
Comments / 0