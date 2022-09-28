Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
5 popular Chrome extensions that are actually malware, you should delete them now
Third party extensions improve your experience using your computer or phone. But some of these are laced with malicious malware that could compromise your data privacy or even cost you money. A recent security report by McAfee found five of such malicious Google Chrome extensions which have been installed over £1.4 million.
Digital Trends
Google’s new privacy tool lets you know if your personal info was leaked
Google has just announced the expansion of its upcoming privacy tool. Made to protect your personally identifiable information (PII) from being too easy to find, the “Results About You” tool was first announced in May 2022. It will soon begin rolling out to a wider audience, and once it’s out, you’ll be able to easily request the removal of your personal data.
KEYT
Google rolls out tool for users to request excluding search results that contain private information
Google on Wednesday said it has begun rolling out an option for users to request excluding search results featuring their phone numbers and other sensitive personal information, potentially adding an extra layer of protection for private data online. The new feature, called “Results about you,” helps streamline the process for...
Engadget
Google is making it easier to find search results from Reddit and other forums
Google is making it easier to find search results from Reddit and other forum sites. The search engine is adding a new module that will surface discussions happening on forums across the web for queries that may benefit from crowd-sourced answers. The “discussions and forums” module will surface relevant posts...
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff
T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
TechRadar
Android apps are getting a major text-to-speech upgrade
Google is upgrading its Speech Services by Google speech engine, in a move it says will provide "clearer, more natural voices" for Android users using its text-to-speech services. All 421 voices in 67 languages have apparently been upgraded with a new voice model and synthesizer, “built using fresher speaker data.”...
technewstoday.com
How to Convert Excel to Google Sheets
Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are one of the most used spreadsheets. While Excel is an application part of the Office 365 package, Google Sheets is a cloud-based spreadsheet included in Google Workspace. With different users using different spreadsheets, you might occasionally find the need to convert your Excel documents to Google Sheets.
Microsoft Outlook for the web gains new features for managing contacts
Microsoft just rolled out an upgraded People hub, a new contact editor, and more to Outlook for the web.
Ars Technica
Numerous orgs hacked after installing weaponized open source apps
Hackers backed by the North Korean government are weaponizing well-known pieces of open source software in an ongoing campaign that has already succeeded in compromising "numerous" organizations in the media, defense and aerospace, and IT services industries, Microsoft said on Thursday. Further Reading. ZINC—Microsoft's name for a threat actor group...
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
Here’s How to Hide Your Friends List on Facebook
For social media users with privacy concerns, sites like Facebook have a dark side. Your Facebook profile can reveal a lot of information about you, especially if you have lax privacy settings. That includes a few things you may have never thought twice about, like who can see your Friends list. While allowing others to see this list can pose problems on a personal level, it can also put you at risk for everything from harassment to identity theft. So, if you’re looking to beef up your online security, learning how to hide friends on Facebook is a good place to start.
How to make a Twitter account private and how to reverse it
Go to "Settings and Privacy," then "Privacy and safety," and then "Audience and tagging." Then turn on "Protect you Tweets."
Google launches 'Results about you' to remove personal information from search results
Google has launched its "Results about you" feature for U.S. users on Search. This new tool will allow users to request the removal of any personal information about themselves if they have appeared in a search result.
Fast Company Hackers Send News Alerts With N-Word To Apple Users
The news company shut down its website while it investigates the breach of its publishing tools.
makeuseof.com
How to Maintain Your Privacy While Using Reddit: 8 Tips
Reddit is primarily a discussion forum where people can talk about anything. Over time, it has been regarded as an interactive place for all users. From news to debates, cooking, and fashion, Reddit has got you covered. Despite all this, many people are concerned about their privacy on the platform....
App privacy depends a lot on where you were when you downloaded it
When you download an app, you generally expect the that it is the same version that everyone else is already using. That may be the case within individual countries, but a new study from a group of researchers at the University of Michigan surveying the global app availability landscape not only determined a wide array of discrepancies in both availability and features, but also identified how users’ privacy and security varies even when using the same app in various countries.
itsecuritywire.com
Fast Company Cyber-attacks Impact Website and News Account
American business magazine Fast Company confirmed that hackers broke into its content management system and took control of its Apple News account (CMS). The monthly publication emphasizes commerce, technology, and design. The publication additionally releases six print issues yearly in addition to its online edition. Tuesday night, Apple News announced on Twitter that Fast Company’s account had been suspended because hackers had posted two offensive messages on it. This cyberattack is the second one that Fast Company has experienced in recent days.
Office Insiders can now try out the new Outlook on Windows, even with personal accounts
Microsoft has been working on a web-based Outlook for Windows for several months. The app is now available for testing for all Office Insiders.
cyberscoop.com
Privacy advocates want the FTC to take on invasive daycare apps
The Federal Trade Commission should review privacy and security concerns with daycare and early education apps, the Electronic Frontier Foundation urged in a letter to the agency Wednesday. The letter builds on the EFF director of engineering Alexis Hancock’s research, which uncovered a variety of security concerns including the insecure...
