West 65th Street Homicide, September 27th, 2022

At midnight of September 27, 2022, Little Rock Fire Department personnel located a possible victim of a pedestrian accident near the 5500 block of West 65th Street. MEMS responded. Subsequently, dispatch received a call from a person reporting several shots heard in the area and they saw a black male, later identified as Deldrick Thomas, 53, of Little Rock, lying in the middle of the street. LRPD officers arrived and located shell casings in the street near the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Pulaski County Coroner's Office responded to the hospital and transported Thomas’ body to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Homicide Detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit responded to the scene to begin their investigation. Homicide Detectives canvassed the area in an attempt to locate potential witnesses. This investigation is ongoing and occurred in the Southwest Division. Anyone with information regarding this homicide is urged to contact the Little Rock Police Department's Homicide Unit at 501-371-4660.

