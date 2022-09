Contact: Spencer Watson | (w) 501 804 4822 | (e) sswatson@littlerock.gov

The Little Rock Board of Directors will hold a special-called meeting at 4 p.m. today, Sept. 27, at Centre at University Park. Immediately following, the Board will discuss the agenda for its next regular meeting on Oct. 3. Live streaming will be available on YouTube and Facebook @citylittlerock.

###