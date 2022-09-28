ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Tribune

9 things we’ve learned about the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of tonight’s preseason opener, including Max Domi filling the Alex DeBrincat role

As much as Luke Richardson has learned about Chicago since his hiring by the Blackhawks in June, the Montreal transplant occasionally shows he still is learning a few things about his adopted city. “I didn’t even know Goose Island was from Chicago before I got here,” said Richardson, who handed out a few beers at his news conference Monday — the Hawks are running an Oktoberfest promotion ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun

According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Explains Two Buzzer-Beaters, 35+Point Stretch

DeRozan explains two buzzer-beaters, 35point stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan’s first season with the Bulls provided an abundance of indelible moments, but none more than an insane stretch of games which included back-to-back buzzer beaters and a separate stretch of 35+ point games. On New...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'

JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Has ‘Vendetta' Against Teams That Low-Balled Him

DeRozan has 'vendetta' against teams that low-balled him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Revenge is a dish best served cold. That iconic line, originally from "The Godfather," was DeMar DeRozan's mantra entering his first season with the Chicago Bulls, the All-Star forward said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's recent appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown

Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

