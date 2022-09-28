Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
9 things we’ve learned about the Chicago Blackhawks ahead of tonight’s preseason opener, including Max Domi filling the Alex DeBrincat role
As much as Luke Richardson has learned about Chicago since his hiring by the Blackhawks in June, the Montreal transplant occasionally shows he still is learning a few things about his adopted city. “I didn’t even know Goose Island was from Chicago before I got here,” said Richardson, who handed out a few beers at his news conference Monday — the Hawks are running an Oktoberfest promotion ...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Fall to Blues in Preseason Opener
10 observations: Hawks fall to Blues in preseason opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday in their preseason opener. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. There were a lot of positives in this...
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Yardbarker
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
According to Elliotte Friedman , the St. Louis Blues are among the handful of teams who might be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun in trade. Chychrun has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time and he recently confirmed during a press conference that he did notify the team he would like to be moved to a contender. While the Blues might not be in the top five as far as Stanley Cup contenders go, they are almost always competitive.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Explains Two Buzzer-Beaters, 35+Point Stretch
DeRozan explains two buzzer-beaters, 35point stretch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan’s first season with the Bulls provided an abundance of indelible moments, but none more than an insane stretch of games which included back-to-back buzzer beaters and a separate stretch of 35+ point games. On New...
JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'
JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Has ‘Vendetta' Against Teams That Low-Balled Him
DeRozan has 'vendetta' against teams that low-balled him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Revenge is a dish best served cold. That iconic line, originally from "The Godfather," was DeMar DeRozan's mantra entering his first season with the Chicago Bulls, the All-Star forward said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's recent appearance on The Old Man and The Three podcast.
DeMar DeRozan Describes Zach LaVine Call That Made Him a Chicago Bull
DeRozan describes call with LaVine that made him a Bull originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan did not enter his free agency in 2021 thinking he would end up a Chicago Bull. No, DeRozan, as he said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's The...
Lonzo Ball's Surgery ‘Went Well,' But Return Timeline Still Unclear
Ball's surgery 'went well,' but return timeline unclear originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. According to Billy Donovan, Lonzo Ball's recent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee "went well" and Ball remains in upbeat spirits. It's a sentiment that aligns with NBC Sports Chicago reporting Thursday morning that there is...
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Gets Tattoo to Honor Late Friend, Darius Brown
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Thought Lakers Signing Was a ‘Done Deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s...
