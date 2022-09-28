ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
FARGO, ND
Man charged in fatal I-94 crash near Tower City pleads not guilty

FARGO (KFGO) – A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in an I-94 crash near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Mario Butler, 43, is accused of leaving a flatbed tow...
TOWER CITY, ND
Moorhead man pleads guilty to charge of felon possessing firearm

MINNEAPOLIS – A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Torres was arrested in March after attempting to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest in...
MOORHEAD, MN
Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
FARGO, ND
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN

