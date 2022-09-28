ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Are sanitary pads a panacea for impoverished women?

In an era when the Indian government has prioritized women's menstrual health and movies like Netflix's "Period. End of Sentence" are garnering worldwide attention, the distribution of disposable sanitary pads to women in India's rural areas has been widely celebrated. The question is, though, does it solve problems for these...
HEALTH
Chalkbeat

LGBT training for Michigan teachers rankles Republicans

Bryce was 14 when he came out to his father. He was 12 when he came out to his mother. But he was just 10 when he came out in elementary school.“In school, being trans is very awful,” said Bryce, now 19. “It is horrible.” But for him, he said, it would have been worse at home.When he finally did come out, he said, his parents ridiculed him. His father refused to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Atlantic

What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

To set transgender policy, look to the evidence

Policy debates concerning transgender people are embroiled in the culture wars. Let data and science — not politicians — guide laws. Paisley Currah is a professor of political science and women’s and gender studies at Brooklyn College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. He is the author of Sex Is as Sex Does: Governing Transgender Identity.
UTAH STATE
The 74

College Mental Health Supports Reduce Suicide Risk 84% in LGBTQ Students

LGBTQ students whose college or university provides mental health services had 84% lower odds of attempting suicide in the past year than those who had no access, according to a new brief from The Trevor Project. And while the vast majority, 86%, reported that their college offers such services, a significant number of students cited […]
MENTAL HEALTH
allnurses.com

Careers in Social Justice

I'm interested in social justice, activism, anti-discrimination, healthcare focused on marginalized communities (I.e. LGBTQ or BIPOC communities or work with reproductive health) and health and social equity. I wanted to request suggestions for careers in nursing that allow nurses to work in those fields. I'm open to and appreciate any suggestions for career ideas.
ADVOCACY
Nature.com

Misperceptions about out-partisans' democratic values may erode democracy

Two studies (one preregistered) of Americans (N"‰="‰2200) drawn from a nationally representative panel show that both Democrats and Republicans personally value core democratic characteristics, such as free and fair elections, but severely underestimate opposing party members' support for those same characteristics. Democrats estimate that the average Democrat values democratic characteristics 56% (in Study 1) and 77% (in Study 2) more than the average Republican. In a mirror image, Republicans estimate that the average Republican values democratic characteristics 82% (in Study 1) and 88% (in Study 2) more than the average Democrat. In turn, the tendency to believe that political ingroup members value democratic characteristics more than political outgroup members is associated with support for anti-democratic practices, especially among Republicans. Results suggest biased and inaccurate intergroup perceptions may contribute to democratic erosion in the United States.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden USAID’s radical gender policy is exporting cultural colonialism

The leftist ideologues at the Biden administration’s foreign aid agency have just drafted a new policy on gender . The U.S. Agency for International Development is supposed to use U.S. foreign assistance funds to “advance a free, peaceful, and prosperous world.” Its stated goals — saving lives, reducing poverty, and helping people progress beyond the need for assistance — are noble and uncontroversial. Packaging our foreign aid in the language and ideology of radical gender theory , however, is not.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Stop using race to rig college admissions

A barrage of amicus briefs was filed last month defending Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, whose use of race as a criterion in their admissions processes heads to the Supreme Court this term. As others have noted , Harvard’s own data (as presented in the petitioner’s brief...
COLLEGES

