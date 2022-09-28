Read full article on original website
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
theleadernews.com
Booker T. Washington stays unbeaten
Before the season, the players at Booker T. Washington said they wanted to bring back a winning culture. So far this season, they’ve been able to bring it back and then some. The Eagles blew out Kashmere 48-0 last Friday in the team’s District 11-4A opener to improve to 4-0, their best start in almost two decades.
saturdaydownsouth.com
David Hicks Jr., 5-star prospect and No. 1 2023 DL, announces SEC commitment
David Hicks Jr. is heading to the SEC, staying close to his home in Katy, Texas. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks announced that he was choosing Texas A&M over Oklahoma and others. He was considered a near-lock to go to Oklahoma, so many were surprised he chose A&M, which he did...
An East Texas Favorite Will Kick Off the Houston Rodeo in 2023
Hard to believe that in about 3 months time, we'll be flipping the calendars to the year two thousand and twenty three. That also means that our calendars for next year will start filling up with events. One of those early year events for 2023 is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The 91st year of the rodeo will be jam packed with events, concerts and some of the best rodeo action in the state. This year's rodeo will kick off with a banger of a concert, too, featuring...
thepostnewspaper.net
Head football coach Mike Jackson announced.
Current Grand Oaks and former La Marque head football coach Mike Jackson announced his retirement from coaching on Monday, citing family faith issues. Jackson was head coach/athletic director at La Marque from 2011-17, leading the team to six district championships during his time.
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
ricethresher.org
ROPEing Rice into the outdoors
Rice’s location in Houston is beneficial in a variety of ways. After all, we have access to entertainment, culture and research in a world-class city. However, we don’t have as much access to nature — a problem Rice Outdoor Programs and Education is trying to solve. ROPE...
spacecityweather.com
Sure, all this dry air is lovely. But is it ever going to rain again?
Good morning. The major weather story in the United States continues to have nothing to do with Houston. Now-Tropical Storm Ian has continued its devastating trek across central Florida overnight, bringing strong winds and deluging rainfall to areas such as Orlando, and knocking out power to one-quarter of the state. Ian’s center will soon emerge over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, allowing the storm to make a second landfall into South Carolina on Friday. Yesterday, on Ars Technica, I wrote about why this is the kind of storm that gives me nightmares as a forecaster.
Tacos y Más: A brisket-Mexican food combo that draws crowds to north Houston
La Cruda Brand BBQ partners with Manuel's for weekend-only smoked brisket enchiladas and more.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
blackchronicle.com
Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desto’; suspect charged
HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desto.”. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has...
spacecityweather.com
Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile
My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
Kirby Ice House opens in The Woodlands, sporting largest bar in Texas
Kirby Ice House opened at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, on Sept. 27. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) New bar Kirby Ice House, which sports the largest bar in Texas at 141 feet, opened Sept. 27 at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. According to a news release from public relations...
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
thepostnewspaper.net
Slingshots Take Over Texas City
Texas City’s historic 6th Street was the place to be over the past weekend as more than 10,000 people visited the area for an event that highlighted slingshot vehicles and those who have fallen in love with the unique 3-wheelers. Slingshots are not automobiles. They are motorcycles that offer...
fox26houston.com
Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston
HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas
ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
