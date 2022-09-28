ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theleadernews.com

Booker T. Washington stays unbeaten

Before the season, the players at Booker T. Washington said they wanted to bring back a winning culture. So far this season, they’ve been able to bring it back and then some. The Eagles blew out Kashmere 48-0 last Friday in the team’s District 11-4A opener to improve to 4-0, their best start in almost two decades.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

An East Texas Favorite Will Kick Off the Houston Rodeo in 2023

Hard to believe that in about 3 months time, we'll be flipping the calendars to the year two thousand and twenty three. That also means that our calendars for next year will start filling up with events. One of those early year events for 2023 is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The 91st year of the rodeo will be jam packed with events, concerts and some of the best rodeo action in the state. This year's rodeo will kick off with a banger of a concert, too, featuring...
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Head football coach Mike Jackson announced.

Current Grand Oaks and former La Marque head football coach Mike Jackson announced his retirement from coaching on Monday, citing family faith issues. Jackson was head coach/athletic director at La Marque from 2011-17, leading the team to six district championships during his time.
LA MARQUE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
College Sports
City
Happy, TX
State
Alabama State
City
Rice, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Axios

What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
HOUSTON, TX
ricethresher.org

ROPEing Rice into the outdoors

Rice’s location in Houston is beneficial in a variety of ways. After all, we have access to entertainment, culture and research in a world-class city. However, we don’t have as much access to nature — a problem Rice Outdoor Programs and Education is trying to solve. ROPE...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Sure, all this dry air is lovely. But is it ever going to rain again?

Good morning. The major weather story in the United States continues to have nothing to do with Houston. Now-Tropical Storm Ian has continued its devastating trek across central Florida overnight, bringing strong winds and deluging rainfall to areas such as Orlando, and knocking out power to one-quarter of the state. Ian’s center will soon emerge over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean, allowing the storm to make a second landfall into South Carolina on Friday. Yesterday, on Ars Technica, I wrote about why this is the kind of storm that gives me nightmares as a forecaster.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#College Football#American Football#The University Of Houston#Cougars
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Longest bar in the state opens in SETX. That’s a lot of pints…

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a sprawling 141-foot bar, the newest Kirby Icehouse in the Woodlands space is now residence to the longest bar in Texas. The bar additionally boasts 10,000 sq. toes of inside area, an 18,000-square-foot patio and may accommodate as...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX
spacecityweather.com

Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile

My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston

Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Slingshots Take Over Texas City

Texas City’s historic 6th Street was the place to be over the past weekend as more than 10,000 people visited the area for an event that highlighted slingshot vehicles and those who have fallen in love with the unique 3-wheelers. Slingshots are not automobiles. They are motorcycles that offer...
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
HOUSTON, TX
designdevelopmenttoday.com

ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
BROOKSHIRE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy