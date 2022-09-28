Princeton school district applies for federal grant to add electric school buses to transportation fleet

Read full article on original website
State announces plan to install EV charging stations at parks, forests
New Jersey state parks are among the latest recipients of funding to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure, giving visitors the opportunity to appreciate and protect the environment while quietly charging their vehicles during outings, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette announced. In March, the New Jersey Board of Public...
East Windsor Township bans overnight truck parking on all streets seven days a week
The East Windsor Township Council approved an amended ordinance that bans parking large trucks, trailers, snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles on any street in the township between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. seven days a week. The ordinance, which was adopted by the Township Council at its Sept. 13 meeting, amends...
SOLUTIONS: Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary
This week the Hunterdon, Warren, and Central New Jersey Sierra groups presented a Zoom talk on the proposed Hudson Canyon National Marine Sanctuary. Kip Cherry spoke for the Princeton members. The talk was delivered by Noah Chesnin, associate director for the New York Seascape Program and Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS),...
Middlesex County welcomes ‘new era’ of education with new name, rebrand of logo
EAST BRUNSWICK – Formerly referred to as the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools, the county’s long-term plan to rebrand the school district has taken a number of steps forward. County officials announced in June that Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools would transition into a “new era...
Princeton school board to resume in-person meetings on an alternating basis
The Princeton Public Schools Board of Education expects to resume in-person meetings in September on an alternating basis. The first in-person meeting will be held on Sept. 27. The school board suspended in-person meetings after Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order in March 2020 that banned indoor meetings and...
Common calendar, Packet papers, Sept. 1
Free tours of the Wyckoff-Garretson House & Museum, which dates back to 1730, will be held the second Sunday of every month, through October. Docent-led tours are held from 1-4 p.m. at the house, 215 South Middlebush Road, Somerset. For more information, visit themeadowsfoundation.org. The Burlington County Farmers Market enters...
‘Citizen scientists’ can participate in Middlesex County’s month-long BioBlitz campaign in September
MIDDLESEX COUNTY – The Middlesex County Office of Parks and Recreation will run a month-long BioBlitz in September as part of the National Recreation and Park Association’s Parks for Pollinators campaign. The BioBlitz campaign is open to all individuals, groups and families. Parks for Pollinators is a nationwide,...
Middlesex County Clerk’s Office offers free Property Alert Service to combat property and mortgage fraud
NEW BRUNSWICK – In an effort to combat the fast-growing crime of property and mortgage fraud, Middlesex County Clerk Nancy Pinkin encourages property owners to protect their property and mortgage with the Middlesex County Clerk’s Office Property Alert Service. “Scams are often committed against property owners in the...
East Windsor man pleads guilty to fatally stabbing another man in 2019
A 40-year-old East Windsor Township man pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for stabbing another man to death in 2019 before Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lytle, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Jefrey Vasquez-Calderon, who pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 6, stabbed Luis Sanchez to death...
