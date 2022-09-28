Read full article on original website
Related
These high school 'classics' have been taught for generations – could they be on their way out?
If you went to high school in the United States anytime since the 1960s, you were likely assigned some of the following books: Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” “Julius Caesar” and “Macbeth”; John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men”; F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby”; Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird”; and William Golding’s “The Lord of the Flies.” For many former students, these books and other so-called “classics” represent high school English. But despite the efforts of reformers, both past and present, the most frequently assigned titles have never represented America’s diverse student body. Why did these books become classics in the U.S.?...
newbooksnetwork.com
The Women Who Transformed the National Gallery of Canada
Greg Marchildon interviews Diana Nemiroff. As a former curator of contemporary and modern art at the National Gallery of Canada and former director of the Carleton University Art Gallery, and an adjunct professor of art history at both Carleton University and the University of Ottawa, she was well placed to write this definitive history of the transformation of the National Gallery of Canada from the 1960s to the 1990s. As result of the leadership of three remarkable women directors, the National Gallery of Canada has become one of the great art galleries in the world housed in a striking building that has become a landmark in the National Capital Region. The end result is a remarkable cultural history of the visual arts through the lens of the most important art gallery in the country.
Artists’ Estates, Museums, and Platforms Are Cashing In by Minting Traditional Artists’ Work as NFTs
This past Valentine’s Day, as the booming NFT market suffered an unexpected dip that proved to be an omen for this summer’s “crypto winter,” Vienna’s Belvedere Museum released its first NFT drop—a collection of 10,000 unique swatches from Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, made by dividing the seminal painting into a 100-by-100 grid. The Belvedere’s general director Stella Rollig cast the moment in grand terms. “What does it mean to own a work of art in the digital age?” Rollig asked in the press release. “The rise of NFTs, which has preoccupied the art world since 2020, has given fresh impetus to this...
My Sunny Maad review – culture shock animation for woman’s Afghan love
Post-Taliban Kabul is seen through the eyes of a Czech bride in this new film from acclaimed animation director Michaela Pavlátová, who was Oscar nominated in 1993 for her short film Words Words Words. Adapted from a novel by war journalist Petra Procházková, the Golden Globe-nominated film boasts striking visuals, but lacks the kind of emotional authenticity that would elevate it beyond a sob story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleaners at Amsterdam gallery ordered to let insects run wild in name of art
No vacuum cleaners and no feather dusters: that’s the order that has gone out to cleaning staff at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. As part of an exhibition exploring the changing perceptions of creepy-crawlies in art and science through the ages, the national museum of the Netherlands has been allowing its crevices and corners to go wild for the last three months.
architizer.com
LUCA POIAN FORMS Envision and Design New Mosque BRICK VEIL in Preston
BRICK VEIL – The competition sought concepts for a new Mosque in Preston, conceived as a timeless landmark that will stand proudly in the skyline for years to come. In response to the brief, LUCA POIAN FORMS envisioned a building that by virtue of its scale, form, and materiality will be executed as a highly refined structure that celebrates Islamic tradition whilst also paying homage to British craft.
Imagining the history of art -- without men
Art historian Katy Hessel speaks with Christiane Amanpour about her book “The Story of Art Without Men” and her exhibition of female artists at Victoria Miro in London.
hypebeast.com
KATSU Uses Drone Technology to Create Abstract Landscapes and Portraiture
Catch his latest exhibition ‘Mecha’ at OMNI gallery in London. Japanese-American artist KATSU has unveiled a new solo exhibition at OMNI gallery in London. Mecha presents a series of new paintings made using drone technology and executed in KATSU’s signature graffiti aesthetic. This unique approach is achieved through custom-built painting drones and specialized software, which result in hybridized portraits, landscapes and pointillist paintings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Male artists dominate galleries. Our research explored if it’s because ‘women don’t paint very well’ – or just discrimination
In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited in major collections are by men. The most expensive painting by a female artist – Georgia O’Keeffe’s Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1 – does not even rank among the 100 most expensive paintings ever sold. Why is women’s art valued so much less than art by men? Some economists have suggested the...
Debbie Bzdyl and the power of art
"With Each New Day" is a series Debbie is working on now. It is titled "On The Edge Of Morning."Debbie Bzdyl. On a recent trip to Paris, I met Debbie Bzdyl. Debbie is an award-winning abstract artist, working in acrylic and mixed media. Her artwork is in private and public collections throughout the United States.
Complex
Indigenous Hip-Hop is Entering a Golden Age
Just over a decade after releasing her forward-thinking anthem “I’m Proud (Remix),” JB the First Lady is poised to empower the next generation. At the end of September the Vancouver-based, Nuxalk Onondaga Nations MC will perform at a local high school that will host her for four assemblies in order to accommodate all the students coming to see her. The last time she played there, four years ago, a student thanked JB for her inspiring set. “It’s great to run into someone who shared my story, and it affected them positively,” she says.
mydesignagenda.com
Paris+ Par Art Basel | French Culture With Modern And Contemporary Art
Paris+ Par Art Basel, together with its parent company MCH Group, announced that it has been awarded a seven-year contract to stage a new contemporary and Modern art fair at the prestigious Grand Palais in Paris, following a public competition initiated by the Réunion des musées nationaux – Grand Palais in December last year. Launching in October 2022, this new project of international stature will build bridges with France’s cultural industries – from fashion and design to film and music – to create a flagship event that radiates throughout the city and is firmly embedded in Paris and its cultural scene. The new fair will initially take place at the Grand Palais’s temporary venue, the Grand Palais Éphémère, located in the historic heart of Paris on the Champ-de-Mars, until the restoration of the Grand Palais is completed in 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
operawire.com
Q & A: Peter Mark Reflects on his Career & New Project ‘Opera Voice and Body Work’
When he was 12-years-old, Peter Mark received a recording of “Aida” starring Renata Tebaldi. He was hooked. One year later, he got what he called “the chance of a lifetime.” He got to sing at the Old Met and was able to witness a number of singers from the golden age that would be major influences for the rest of his life. Among them? Renata Tebaldi, of course. But you can add Jussi Bjoerling, Mario del Monaco, Leonie Rysanek, and Birgit Nilsson to that list, among many others.
Thelonious Monk Documentary ‘Rewind and Play’ Sells to Grasshopper Film for North America (EXCLUSIVE)
Grasshopper Film has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Rewind & Play,” Alain Gomis’ feature documentary on the late jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. The film is set to screen at the 60th annual New York Film Festival later this month, and will open in theaters early next year. The doc uses an interview with Monk in France from 1969, which many would now consider to be deeply problematic, as its centrepiece. In December 1969, Monk arrived in Paris for a concert at the tail end of a European tour. While there, he was invited to appear on a television interview...
guitar.com
Guitar Tales: Lokua Kanza on sharing the Moko
Growing up as the eldest of eight children in a poor family couldn’t stop Pascal Lokua Kanza from being shaped by (and shaping) the music around him. With his soft acoustic skills influenced by classical guitar and his merry vocals – a gift, he says, that comes from being half-Rwandese, half-Congolese – Kanza swipes away the prevailing clichés about rumbas and other Congolese soukous in favour of something more original.
He spent decades recording soundscapes. Now they're going to the Library of Congress
Jim Metzner has traveled far and wide to record sounds of the world and share them with listeners. The Library of Congress will preserve thousands of tapes and other items dating back to the 1970s.
Musée d’Orsay Deputy Director to Depart for Kamel Mennour Gallery
Sylvie Patry, the Musée d’Orsay’s current deputy director for collections and curatorial affairs, is headed to the gallery world. On Wednesday, Paris’s Kamel Mennour gallery announced that she will start as its artistic director in December. In her new position, she will be working closely with artists and collectors, and develop the curatorial program at Mennour. At first glance, Patry is an odd choice for the role. A specialist in 19th-century art, in particular the Impressionist movement, Patry has taken on high roles at museums that focus on historical material, as opposed to contemporary work. Before her time at the Musée...
Graphic novel with AI-generated art gets unprecedented copyright
As interest grows for AI-assisted artwork programs like DALL-E, so do the controversies surrounding their legal and ethical implications. The newest example of this nebulous realm might be its thorniest yet. As Ars Technica and elsewhere reported yesterday, New York-based artist Kris Kashtanova claims to be the first known artist to receive a US copyright registration for Zayra of the Dawn, a graphic novel featuring latent diffusion AI-assisted artwork.
Beach House Pictures Launches Riverland India Unit With Raghav Khanna (EXCLUSIVE)
Singapore-based production group Beach House Pictures has teamed up with executive Raghav Khanna to launch new unit Riverland Entertainment in Mumbai, India. The newly-formed production company will develop a slate of unscripted series and documentaries from India. It will do so by partnering with local Indian talent to create content intended for global and Indian audiences, while also leveraging Beach House Pictures’ international expertise and reach, and with access to Beach House’s post-production facility, Space Lion Studios. Khanna, who is a former head of Netflix’s documentary production in Asia-Pacific, is set as MD of the new operation. He will work closely with...
Comments / 0