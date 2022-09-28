Read full article on original website
A-State freshmen getting on the field
The Arkansas State Red Wolves game notes produced each week gives a glimpse of just how young this football team.
Davis’ big performance not enough for Boone football, volleyball splits games
Football (0-5) A 53-20 loss at Norwalk on Friday night may not have helped the win-loss record, but was enough to give the Toreadors a confidence boost and some film they hope to repeat in the last half of the season. Keeping it simple with the ground game, Landon Davis...
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
North Platte Telegraph
Prep notebook: Brady running game soaring in winning streak behind Miller
BRADY — Dillon Miller was limited to 22 yards on 13 carries in the Brady football team’s season-opening blowout loss to state-ranked Sumner-Eddyville-Milner. But Miller and the Eagles have been soaring since then. The senior rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries as the Eagles, who moved from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: College Football Coach Reacts To Team Losing 98-0
Over the weekend, the Stephen F. Austin football team defeated Warner by a final score of 98-0. No, that's not a misprint. The two teams were part of one of the most lop-sided games in the history of college football. Despite the nearly triple-digit loss, Wagner head coach Dialleo Burks...
Oklahoma Girls Suit Up for Football Team to Avoid Forfeit
Talk about team pride right here. Over the weekend, a very cool moment took place in Wewoka, Oklahoma. The local high school football team found out last Monday that they would not have enough eligible players to compete in the football game on Friday. This meant the team would automatically forfeit the game. A pair of girls from the softball team heard about the predicament and started practicing with the team all week.
salemathletics.org
Boys Freshman Football falls to Alliance 14 – 6
The Salem Freshmen team lost to Alliance last Thursday 14-6. The Quakers fall to 3-3 on the season. Gavin Colbert threw a touchdown pass to Will Harmon. The Quakers will travel to Minerva Thursday, September 29th.
