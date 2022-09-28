Read full article on original website
Sam Houston State University's growing diversity, Hispanic enrollment
HOUSTON — Demographics have shifted across the state of Texas in the past decade with significant growth among the Hispanic population. Sam Houston State University started noticing a change in enrollment in 2015. By 2020, Hispanic students represented more than 25% of the student body. "We are a majority-minority...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
papercitymag.com
Houston Billionaire Couple’s Foundation Gives a Record $100 Million to Improve the Buffalo Bayou For All
The Kinder Foundation's $100 million gift to Buffalo Bayou Partnership accelerates the Buffalo Bayou East Master Plan. (Rendering of the plan from the Buffalo Bayou Partnership website) Continuing its legacy of transformational support for Houston’s green spaces, the Kinder Foundation has committed a historic $100 million to the Buffalo Bayou...
Buffalo Bayou Park booms with colossal $100 million donation from Houston's biggest benefactors
In an adaptive reuse initiative, a former barge terminal on a historic oxbow known as Turkey Bend, will become a waterfront recreational and cultural hub.
defendernetwork.com
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
cw39.com
How much does it cost to be a first-time homeowner in large Texas cities?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Moving out of your parent’s house is nerve-wracking whether you’re headed to college or hitting the workforce and simply getting your own space. Usually, new adults will start out in apartments and eventually become first-time homeowners. Being a first-time homeowner can be the most...
Click2Houston.com
Houston awarded $8.7 million to protect families from lead, other home health and safety hazards
HOUSTON – Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development say they have awarded 26 state and government agencies with more than $125 million in an effort to protect children and families from lead-based paint and additional hazards within their homes. According to information released by HUD,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Food Bank launches ‘100 Pantries in 100 Days’ initiative with Houston Food Insecurity Board, Whirlpool Corporation
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Food Insecurity Board, Whirlpool Corporation and the Houston Food Bank announced the launch of the “100 Pantries in 100 Days” initiative Tuesday to address food deserts in the Houston area. According to a news release, the “100 Pantries in 100...
ricethresher.org
Rice breaks ground on Cannady Hall
Construction broke ground earlier this month for the new School of Architecture building, a 22,000 square foot structure that will sit adjacent to the current architecture hall. In 2019, Rice announced the building would be named after Professor William Cannady, who has been a faculty member at Rice since 1964.
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair offers ways to get a job in Richmond and Rosenberg
Ten employers are offering a number of jobs from education, manufacturing and law enforcement. They are immediate-hire positions paying at least $15 an hour.
Houston rapper helps stock closet at HISD school meant to help students experiencing homelessness
HOUSTON — A popular Houston rapper is continuing his philanthropic work around the city. Trae Tha Truth has a reputation for helping out the community, and on Wednesday, he was at it again. Trae converted an HISD classroom into a store-like experience for students experiencing homelessness. The Truth's Do...
Click2Houston.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Rebuilding Together Houston revitalizing homes in Houston’s East End District
EAST END – Rebuilding Together Houston is revitalizing homes in Houston’s East End District. Christine Holland, the organization’s CEO, said they’re currently completing homes 99, 100 and 101 in the East End neighborhood, a project that began post-Harvey. In total, Rebuilding Together Houston has helped more...
ricethresher.org
ROPEing Rice into the outdoors
Rice’s location in Houston is beneficial in a variety of ways. After all, we have access to entertainment, culture and research in a world-class city. However, we don’t have as much access to nature — a problem Rice Outdoor Programs and Education is trying to solve. ROPE...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston to expand Buffalo Bayou Park to Houston’s East End with new funding
A plan to expand Buffalo Bayou Park to Houston’s East End is being jump-started by a $100 million investment from Kinder Foundation, which has previously funded other projects around the city. The funding is part of a 10-year plan to revitalize the area. Shawn Cloonan is the Chair of...
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
houstonpublicmedia.org
FedNat insolvency puts Gulf Coast property owners at risk of losing insurance coverage
About 500 property owners in Harris County and another 500 along the Texas Gulf Coast could lose their insurance coverage after a Florida-based company was declared insolvent and ordered to cease operations by a court in its home state. FedNat Insurance Co., which is licensed in Texas and has about...
ricethresher.org
Universities should support the public good
Editor’s Note: This is a guest opinion that has been submitted by a member of the Rice community. The views expressed in this opinion are those of the author and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of the Thresher or its editorial board. All guest opinions are fact-checked to the best of our ability and edited for clarity and conciseness by Thresher editors.
spacecityweather.com
A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022
Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
