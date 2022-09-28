Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
Wichita police recruit arrested in domestic violence call, police say
It’s the second Wichita officer arrested in less than a week.
KWCH.com
Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man. Officers responded to a crash and a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. at Murdock and West Street. There, several...
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
kaynewscow.com
Jury finds shooting suspect guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon
NEWKIRK — A jury found Kyle Lamone Hawkins, 36, New Iberia, La., not guilty of a shooting with intent to kill and chose to convict him of assault with a dangerous weapon. Hawkins was arrested in 2019 on allegations of shooting at a vehicle traveling on I-35 near Braman.
kfdi.com
Pittsburg Man Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Prison for Deadly 2020 Fight
A man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for a fight that occurred in 2020 that resulted in a man’s death. A Sedgwick County District Court judge on Wednesday sentenced 24 year old Morgan Prager, of Pittsburg, Kansas, to 242 months in prison for the death of 19-year-old Vincent Venturella.
kfdi.com
3 hurt in crash and stabbing in west Wichita
A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
classiccountry1070.com
Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita
Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
KAKE TV
Missing in Kansas: Jailyn Riggans
Teenager Jailyn Riggans was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2022, in Wichita. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KWCH.com
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department, along with students at Wichita State University, developed an app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. “If you need resources,...
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
KWCH.com
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
DA: WPD makes human error on missing evidence, more a record management problem
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At least 54 cases are missing evidence, according to a 2021 audit of the Wichita Police Department’s (WPD) Property and Evidence facility. The newly released information comes just a day after the city manager pointed to multiple issues within the facility. This could mean cases could be thrown out, but Sedgwick […]
Evidence missing in homicides, rapes and other Wichita Police Department cases
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple announced he is planning to create a new task force of elected officials to add oversight to the Wichita Police Department.
KWCH.com
Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
adastraradio.com
Hutch PD Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two Belle Plaine Residents on Juvenile Solicitation Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Belle Plaine Residents have been taken into custody as a result of a Hutchinson Police Special Operations and Investigations Bureau case into a juvenile sex offense. Captain Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57 of Belle Plaine, was arrested for electronic solicitation of a child 14-15...
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar.
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
KWCH.com
68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
Kansas man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
