KWCH.com

Wichita police recruit officer arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
KWCH.com

Citizen holds suspect at gunpoint in west Wichita crash, stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested 38-year-old Julian Gonzalez Thursday for attempted murder after a stabbing and alleged intentional car crash this week left four people injured, including a 30-year-old man. Officers responded to a crash and a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. at Murdock and West Street. There, several...
Hutch Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
kfdi.com

3 hurt in crash and stabbing in west Wichita

A 38-year-old man has been booked for attempted murder in connection to Wednesday’s crash and stabbing at Murdock and West. Wichita police say the man intentionally hit another car, then began breaking out its windows with nunchucks. A man and woman were in the car, and the man was stabbed while trying to get kids out of the car. The woman was hurt while getting out of the damaged car. Witnesses saw the attack and stepped in to help. A woman is credited with driving at the suspect, getting him to stop. Another witness was armed and held the suspect at gunpoint until police arrived. Other witnesses stepped in to help provide first-aid to the injured adults. Everyone involved was taken to a hospital to get checked out.
classiccountry1070.com

Drivers license restoration program getting started in Wichita

Wichita’s Municipal Court is starting a program to help people in restoring their suspended driver’s licenses. The program is modeled after a similar effort in Durham, North Carolina, which was aimed at helping people remove obstacles to employment and housing. Municipal Court Administrator Nathan Emmorey outlined the program...
Gordon Ramsay
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: Jailyn Riggans

Teenager Jailyn Riggans was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2022, in Wichita. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
KSN News

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
KWCH.com

Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
KWCH.com

Wednesday marks 13 years since Brian Etheridge’s line-of-duty death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Sept. 28, marks 13 years since Sedgwick County Sheriff Deputy Brian Etheridge was shot and killed in the line of duty. Etheridge was shot twice after responding to a larceny call in southeast Wichita. Etheridge underwent surgery at the hospital, but died a few hours after being shot.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KWCH.com

Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
KWCH.com

68 dogs seized from Sumner County home due to mistreatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 70 dogs were seized from a Conway Springs home and a man was arrested last week after deputies from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department observed the dogs in poor health, suffering from malnourishment and traumatic injuries. The owner of the home, Samuel Roman, was...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS

