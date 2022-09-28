ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross country: Clinton boys first, girls second at Jefferson invitational

By By ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF
GazetteXtra
 1 day ago

Clinton’s speedy sophomores carried the Cougars to the boys team title at the Jefferson Invitational on Tuesday night while Paige Damman of Clinton won the girls race to spearhead a second-place finish for her team.

Oliver Melson (17:28.75), Reagan Flickinger (18:09.88) and Dylan Yurs (18:11.89) finished 2-3-4 for Clinton in the boys race behind Wayland Academy’s Drew Benson (17:27.85). The Cougars’ other two varsity runners—Nathaniel Ligman (19:09.93) and Nathan Shallenberger (19:23.0)—finished in the top 19 for a meet-low team score of 44.

Evansville finished second in the team competition, led by ninth-place finisher Travis Ralston (18:48.97), while Big Foot was third. Kaeden Weberpal was the Chiefs’ best finisher, 14th in a time of 19:07.28.

Edgerton’s Emmett Sund rounded out the top five with a time of 18:25.16.

On the girl’s side, Damman won the race comfortably in 20:03.1. Edgerton’s Jessi Salimes followed in 20:13.73, and Evansville’s Jer’Novia Hermanson was next in a time of 20:32.06. Hermanson’s Blue Devils won the girls team title with 36 points. All five Evansville scorers finished in the top 11 overall.

JEFFERSON INVITATIONAL Boys TEAM RESULTS

Clinton 44, Evansville 124, Big Foot 133, Wayland Academy 134, Edgerton 154, Jefferson 162, Beloit Turner 162, Orfordville Parkview 181, Brodhead/Juda 187, East Troy 188, Delavan-Darien 237, Palmyra-Eagle 238.

TOP FIVE FINISHERS

1. Drew Benson (WA), 17:27.85. 2. Oliver Melson (C), 17:28.75. 3. Reagan Flickinger (C), 18:09.88. 4. Dylan Yurs (C), 18:11.89. 5. Emmett Sund (Edg), 18:25.16.

AREA FINISHERS

1. Clinton (44)—2. Oliver Melson, 17:28.75. 3. Reagan Flickinger, 18:09.88. 4. Dylan Yurs, 18:11.89. 16. Nathaniel Ligman, 19:09.03. 19. Nathan Shallenberger, 19:23.0.

2. Evansville (124)—9. Travis Ralston, 18:48.97. 12. Dillion Elliott, 19:00.1. 26. Brock Elliott, 20:07.3. 29. Gavin Vale, 20:12.15. 48. Johnny Parker, 21:36.22.

3. Big Foot (133)—14. Kaeden Weberpal, 19:07.28. 18. Clayton Flies, 19:21.13. 23. Bradley Galvin, 19:48.24. 32. Noah Langlund, 20:25.2. 46. Keegan Chadwick, 21:28.63.

5. Edgerton (154)—5. Emmett Sund, 18:25.16. 10. Henry Miller, 18:57.03. 22. Benno Backhaus, 19:27.76. 54. Josh Pelzel, 21:50.94. 63. Gabe Selgado, 22:26.19.

t6. Beloit Turner (162)—8. Darren Niedfeldt, 18:48.76. 24. Leo Nollmeyer, 20:00.85. 35. Cyrus Mosher, 20:31.27. 40. Zack Ries, 20:52.23. 55. Ethan Scherck, 21:53.63.

8. Orfordville Parkview (181)—13. Ethan Diddens, 19:04.11. 33. Cal Fox, 20:28.56. 36. Milo Jackson, 20:33.59. 47. Will Burchell, 21:35.14. 52. Alan Diaz, 21:40.67.

9. Brodhead/Juda (187)—6. Nathan Engen, 18:39.67. 21. Gavin Pinnow, 19:26.92. 38. Jorge Villalva, 20:47.82. 57. Braden Williams, 22:00.36. 65. Gauge Jorgenson, 22:47.54.

11. Delavan-Darien (237)—17. Isai Gomez, 19:12.92. 45. Amando Gonzalez, 21:07.91. 50. Malachi Webb, 21:38.87. 61. Carter Taylor, 22:23.77. 64. Tyler Pohl, 22:26.19.

Girls TEAM RESULTS

Evansville 36; Clinton 55; Jefferson 79; East Troy 93; Brodhead/Juda 103; Orfordville Parkview 110; Edgerton, Delavan-Darien, Beloit Turner, Big Foot incomplete.

TOP FIVE FINISHERS

1. Paige Damman (C), 20:03.1. 2. Jessi Salimes (Edg), 20:13.73. 3. Jer’Novia Hermanson (Ev), 20:32.06. 4. Gracee Langer (Edg), 20:40.90. 5. Alaina Sorg (DD), 20:43.03.

AREA FINISHERS

1. Evansville (36)—2. Jer’Novia Hermanson, 20:32.06. 4. Rosemary Gallagher, 20:48.02. 9. Saffron Blume, 22:31.05. 10. Kelsey Deegan, 22:42.98. 11. Irene Gallagher, 22:44.57.

2. Clinton (55)—1. Paige Damman, 20:03.1. 3. Emma Maly, 20:43.48. 6. Ava Mueller, 21:42.4. 19. Lylah Peters, 24:18.51. 26. Natalie Bell, 24:56.41.

5. Brodhead/Juda (103)—7. Kalena Riemer, 22:06.0. 15. Madilyn Arnold, 23:41.13. 25. Madi Brown, 24.48.86. 27. Lexie Lobeck, 25:04.1. 29. Liana Daniels, 25:11.48.

6. Orfordville Parkview (110)—14. Paige Valley, 23:39.7. 17. Camilla Hauser, 24:00.53. 18. Annie Burchell, 24:10.96. 30. Tempy Pautsch, 25:12.32. 31. Chloe Mielke, 25:13.33.

Edgerton (inc.)—Jessi Salimes, 20:13.73. Gracee Langer, 20:40.9. Mirella Zielke, 22:50.39.

Delavan-Darien (inc.)—Alaina Sorg, 20:43.03. Rose Shackett, 23:42.35.

Beloit Turner (inc.)—Lydia Seifarth, 21:33.87. Caitlyn Wirth, 25:17.97. Devlyn Halverson, 25:33.75. Rylie Geister, 27:53.88.

Big Foot (inc.)—Carla Casteneda, 24:04.52. Stella Augustson, 24:58.07. Aubrie Hanna, 29:44.93.

GazetteXtra

