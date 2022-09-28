Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
Ex-Yankees prospect, N.J. native on the move (again) after being designated for assignment (again)
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Mike Ford is on the move. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Los Angeles Angels designated Ford for assignment on Wednesday. Ford signed with the Angels last month after being released by the Atlanta Braves. In 28 games with Los Angeles, Ford hit .231 with three home runs and five RBI.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Devils’ Nico Hischier suffers hamstring injury, will be re-evaluated in 10 days
Devils captain Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Thursday morning. Hischier, 23, originally exited in the first period of Monday’s 2-1 preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens with apparent cramps. One day later, Hischier underwent tests to make sure everything was “good.” He played in nine first period shifts on Monday and did not play in Tuesday’s preseason game vs. the Islanders. The Devils’ preseason concludes on Oct. 8 vs. the Boston Bruins.
Yardbarker
2 Takeaways From Islanders Preseason Loss to the Devils – 9/27/22
The New York Islanders dropped their second straight preseason game, 4-1, on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Much like their 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, these losses aren’t worth overanalyzing. With that said, here’s a look at the two main takeaways from last night’s loss, which can be filed away under ”let’s see how the team progresses.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, and Brennan Othmann make most of their opportunity vs Isles
The New York Rangers opened up their preseason schedule with a 4-1 win over their the New York Islanders. Gerard Gallant’s lineup featured 8 regular skaters out of the 18 that suited up like Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, and K’Andre Miller. Of the remaining players, three stood out in the victory to make the most of out their opportunity.
NHL・
Meet Frankie Lasagna, the Blue Jays fan who almost caught Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
You can’t make this stuff up. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season in Wednesday’s 8-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The blast tied Judge with Roger Maris for the club and American League single-season record. The ball landed...
Hurricane Ian: Phillies-Nationals series re-worked, still no word on Mets-Braves’ weekend
Schedules are being shifted in response to Hurricane Ian. The Philadelphia Phillies are set to visit the Washington Nationals this weekend for a four-game series. Due to the incoming inclement weather, Saturday’s evening game has been moved to Friday afternoon. They will now have a doubleheader Friday and play Saturday’s afternoon game as scheduled.
Yardbarker
Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1
The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 09.29.22
The New Jersey Devils are looking to earn their third consecutive preseason victory tonight when they travel across the river to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers. This is the first of a back-to-back, home-and-home series to wrap up the first week of exhibition games. New Jersey...
Yardbarker
Flyers Defense a Focus of First Two Preseason Games
The Philadelphia Flyers kicked off preseason hockey against the Boston Bruins Saturday, Sept. 24, at Wells Fargo Centre. A 2-1 victory over the Bruins after a tough three days of training camp is a good start for head coach John Tortorella’s Flyers. Unfortunately, the victorious high didn’t last long after Tuesday evening when they lucked out in Buffalo, losing 2-1 against the Sabres. Here are a few observations regarding the Flyers’ defensive stand-points from the first two preseason games.
NBC Sports
Caps’ new additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers
The Capitals pulled out to a 3-1 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night behind the contributions of three players making their debuts with the team. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren signed with the Capitals in July to be their primary backup behind fellow offseason addition Darcy Kuemper. The 28-year-old traveled with the team to Philadelphia for their second exhibition game of the preseason and blanked the Flyers for two periods before ceding the crease to Zach Fucale for the final 20 minutes.
Field Hockey: Defensive Players of the Week for Sept. 29
NOTE: This covers games played between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boys soccer Top 20 for Sept. 29: Shaking up the status quo after stunning losses
The past two weeks have seen a wild shift in the boys’ soccer rankings. With Newark East Side and Roxbury entering the list after taking down Elizabeth and Delbarton this week, the status quo has seemingly changed across the New Jersey boys’ soccer landscape. Bridgewater-Raritan went from an unranked team to begin the season to being mentioned in the same conversation with top-ranked clubs such as Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood. Ramsey has entered the Top 5, an honor that fellow Group 2 rival Delran once held in our preseason rankings.
Giants injury report: Looks like Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams, Wan’Dale Robinson will miss Bears game (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ Thursday injury report ... Did not practice: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee) Limited: CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), LB Jihad Ward (knee) Full: CB Justin Layne (concussion) Ward...
NFL・
Yankees vs. Orioles tickets: How to get tickets to every Yankees vs. Orioles game amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, who is closing in on breaking Roger Maris’ AL home run record, face the Baltimore Orioles in a regular season game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 (9/30/22) at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Fans who want to...
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0