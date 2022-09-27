ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Private schools go into overdrive with open houses

Private schools across Delaware are in the thick of recruiting season, and most of them are holding open houses in the coming weeks. The programs for those open houses are designed both to entice the students, but also answer any questions they and their families have, so everybody can be sure the match is good. They are popular for both ... Read More
EDUCATION
Newsweek

Kids With Head Lice Should Stay at School: New Guidance

There is no need to send kids with head lice home from school, according to new guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In the United States, head lice are most common among preschool and elementary school-aged children and their household members. Anywhere between 6 and 12 million infestations occur every year among children ages 3 to 11, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
KIDS
Stuttgart Daily Leader

SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more

Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
STUTTGART, AR
BBC

Maynooth University student centre project cancelled

A university in the Republic of Ireland has announced that construction work on a new student centre has been stopped. Maynooth University (MU) said rising costs linked to technical construction issues and hyperinflation "adversely impacted" its completion. It was being funded through an annual student levy of €150 (£134) since...
COLLEGES
Phys.org

Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news

More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Preparing Students With ADHD for College

Because of its impact on executive function, ADHD creates unique challenges for college students. Creating appropriate supports and expectations ahead of time can help ease the transition into college. A student's acceptance of their ADHD—both the diagnosis and the need to develop adaptive habits—is crucial. Mary Solanto is...
COLLEGES

