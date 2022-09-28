ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KEVN

The SIX Buffalo Herd Tour

The Rapid City Fire Department said that Rapid City is at an 87% percent higher risk of having a wildfire than other communities nationwide. Many consumers may see a decrease in their usual grocery bill after Governor Kristi Noem promises to repeal the grocery tax. Beautiful fall colors emerge in...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Preparation for the 57th annual buffalo roundup under way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hundreds of buffalo will run through Custer State Park as the 57th annual Buffalo Roundup draws thousands of visitors from across the world. “Thursday afternoon, we do what we call an orientation ride, and all the riders will get together and go out, and we’ll actually go over the terrain we’re going to ride. Friday morning for the roundup, and just let everybody see what we are going to be riding through. It gets people an opportunity to introduce their horses to the buffalo.” said district park supervisor Jim Straight.
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

Loud drumline ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Central’s Drumline is ready to take the field Friday for the Cobbler’s homecoming game. The drumline performs at different events throughout the school year and even competes against other schools. Keeping the beat, learning moves, and changing their speed is what make the drumline special.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Scoopers edge out Patriots on the road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis Scoopers had lost three out of their last four games, but their struggles ended Monday night under the lights against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood. Ben Burns has the highlights from their victory.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

2023 CIF season schedule released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Champions Indoor Football has announced its revised 13-week, 40-game regular season schedule for 2023, which kicks off league play March 4. Nonleague games start Feb. 19 in Rapid City. The 2023 CIF regular season schedule will include all eight returning teams, Omaha Beef, Sioux...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Beautiful fall colors emerge in Spearfish Canyon

The Lead-School District has seen a continuous decline in student enrollment for many years and is now finishing up renovations at all of its schools. RCAS focuses on revising College and Career Readiness program to address area labor shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. Data presented by the group shows that...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Lead and Deadwood are returning to their roots with the exploration of gold

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood, one of the rowdiest towns in the West, started after the discovery of gold in 1875. The crowd that followed was filled with gunslingers and people hoping to strike it rich. Eventually, Homestake Mining Company staked a claim in Lead, lasting until 2001. Now, another company known as Dakota Gold has come in.
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Park restrooms closure scheduled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a cold winter coming, several park restroom facilities in Rapid City parks will close by the end of the day Friday, Sept.30. The Sioux Park, Sioux Park Stadium and Parkview Tennis Court facilities are scheduled to remain open daily until dusk through Oct. 17 due to scheduled activities.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Even warmer temperatures are possible tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some windy conditions tonight, and there is a wind advisory for the southeastern portion of our area from 9pm this evening until 6am tomorrow morning. We could see wind gusts up to 50 mph for those areas. Temperatures tomorrow will be very unseasonably warm with highs potentially reaching the lower 90s. We will see cooler temperatures for the weekend, but we could also see some rain. The greatest chance of rain looks to be on Saturday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

New ladder truck rolls into Station 6

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday morning the Rapid City Fire Department held a ceremony and blessing to welcome their new ladder truck into service. The ceremony included a traditional push-in, where the truck was pushed into Station Six by members of the department. This tradition dates back to the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Later hours at Club for Boys helps teens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the Club for Boys opened its doors in 1963, its mission has been to try and keep kids busy after school, and a program that developed throughout that time was Older Boys After Hours, a program centered around teenagers. The program, held every Friday,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

RCPD purchases protective hoods designed to prevent cancer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City firefighters mission statement is prepare, prevent, and protect the community -- and it’s certainly not a job that comes without risk. In fact, one of the major health concerns for firefighters is cancer. “Firefighters have a 9% greater chance of being diagnosed...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Spearfish soccer teams defeat STM

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish boys soccer team picked up an impressive 6-3 victory over St. Thomas More Tuesday night. The Spartans won the girls game by the score of 2-0.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Pennington County Commission plans for growth

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

