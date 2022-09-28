Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Should the Calgary Flames change their goal song?
Goal songs have been a fun part of the NHL for many years. Some teams goal songs have become a big part of their culture like in Chicago with “Chelsea Dagger”, Boston with “Zombie Nation” and Nashville’s “I Like, I Love It.” The Calgary Flames have had multiple goal songs over the years, including their…
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
Chicago Blackhawks: The future was on display in Detroit
The Chicago Blackhawks will be a terrible team in 2022-23. The main focus of the year will be following the prospect’s journeys throughout all the leagues in the world. A few of them have been on display in the preseason already. On Wednesday night, the Blackhawks headed up to...
The Predators are headed to Europe (and so are we)
It's almost time for the Nashville Predators to start a new season — only they won't be doing it yet in Smashville. Their first game will be about 4,800 miles away in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic and the upcoming site of two special 2022 NHL Global Series games on Oct. 7 and 8 between the Predators and San Jose Sharks. These are regular-season NHL games. They'll count.
Yardbarker
LA Kings Transaction: Austin Wagner placed on waivers
Wagner, 25, spent all of the 2021-22 season in the AHL with the Ontario Reign. In 55 games, he scored 13 goals and added nine assists for 22 points. He also led the Reign in penalty minutes with 107. The Calgary native had spent the bulk of the prior three...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers assign three players to WHL teams
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers have returned three players to their respective WHL teams. Forward Jake Chiasson, selected in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, has been returned to the Brandon Wheat Kings. Forward Reid Schaefer, selected in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2022...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 09/29/2022
Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.
