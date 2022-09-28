Read full article on original website
baylorlariat.com
No. 13 Baylor volleyball falls to Iowa State, snaps 10-match win streak
No. 13 Baylor volleyball fell to Iowa State University 3-1 in its first road conference game, snapping a 10-match win streak. The Bears are now 11-3 overall, with a 1-1 conference record going into their next match with the University of Kansas on Saturday. In her first match back after...
Ex Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Receives Backlash From Former Players For Brittney Griner Silence
Ex-Baylor Bears and current LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is choosing to remain silent about the Brittney Griner situation, and her former players aren't having it.
baylorlariat.com
No time to rest: No. 16 Baylor football hosts ‘fast’ No. 9 Oklahoma State
Fresh off a gritty road win, No. 16 Baylor football won’t get to catch its breath any time soon. The Bears play host to No. 9 Oklahoma State University this weekend — the first time the two programs have met since the 2021 Big 12 championship game. Baylor...
Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React
On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey. Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player. Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner...
baylorlariat.com
Ohma leads Baylor WGOLF to fifth-place finish in season opening event
In its opening event of the season, Baylor women’s golf notched a fifth-place finish on Monday at the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Okla. Freshman Silje Ohma made history for the Bears, as she tied a school record with a 65 in the final round. Ohma joined nine other...
baylorlariat.com
Must-knows for meet days: an equestrian guide
As No. 7 Baylor equestrian begins its season on Thursday, now is the time to brush up on your riding knowledge and the logistics of each meet day. There are many different riding styles within the equestrian sport, however during National Collegiate Equestrian Association and NCAA competitions, riders compete in the jumping seat and western disciplines.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members
Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
baylorlariat.com
Beto O’Rourke rallies Baylor students, Waco community to vote in November
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped in Waco Wednesday to speak on gun control, reproductive rights and immigration to Baylor students and the Waco community. O’Rourke spoke to a packed crowd of about 300 — mixed with supporters and protestors — at Freight Icehouse and Yardbar as a part...
baylorlariat.com
Abandoned yet restructured: J.M Dawson Institute commits to church-state studies
Inside the office of Dr. Elizabeth Flowers in Tidwell Bible Building is the J.M Dawson Institute of Church-State Studies — an institute that no longer takes the form of a physical building. Flowers, associate professor of religion, currently serves as its director. Established by Baylor in 1957, the Dawson...
baylorlariat.com
First of her kind: School of Music welcomes new postdoctoral fellow
Tucked away on the ground floor of Waco Hall is the office of Baylor’s first postdoctoral fellow of church music and digital humanities. Dr. Shannan Baker, who has a doctoral degree in church music from Baylor, began the position in July. As a postdoctoral fellow, Baker’s job is to...
baylorlariat.com
SLIDESHOW: Beto In Baylor
Attendees demonstrate their passion for the candidates for Texas governor with signs throughout the event. Katy Mae Turner | Photographer.
baylorlariat.com
Giggle and gather: Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club arrives to Baylor
Fifty students have shown interest in learning more about the giggles of the new Sketch and Stand-Up Comedy Club at Baylor. After being chartered in the spring, the student organization plans to begin its meetings in November. The club’s goal, besides rehearsing and performing stand-up and sketch comedy, is to...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Light in the Piazza | Sept. 30 & Oct.1 : 7:30 p.m., Sept. Oct. 2 : 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $22 – 25 | “Light in the Piazza” has many elements of a romantic musical with whirlwind love and the disproval of two families.
Here Are The 10 Essential Snacks You Must Grab When Visiting Buc-ee’s in Temple, Texas
What's the most important part of a road trip? Making a budget? Calculating the gas mileage? Packing extra underwear? No! It's making sure you have the best snacks. This is key to avoiding everyone getting hangry when you're not even halfway there yet, and if you stop at Buc-ee's in Temple, Texas, there are some essential snacks you'll need to stock up on.
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
everythinglubbock.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
baylorlariat.com
You deserve days off: Adopt no-homework Saturdays
Taking one day off from studying and homework during the week is essential to manage your stress levels, have a social life and avoid academic burnout. With midterms coming up or just finishing, we all need a break from school. Even if we don’t have a weeklong break in the fall semester until Thanksgiving, we all need to ensure we’re getting enough rest and relaxation.
27-year-old Benjamin Jaquez Strickland Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Belton (Belton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Belton on Tuesday. The crash happened at Mile Marker #294 on Interstate 35 at [..]
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
KWTX
Waco realtor diagnosed with rare cancer makes it to ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and rings the cancer treatment bell
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco realtor who was diagnosed with a rare cancer rang the cancer treatment bell Tuesday surrounded by loved ones to celebrate the end of his chemo treatments. “It’s super emotional, but it’s a much different emotion because it’s like it’s over with,” the patient, Jarrod...
