Rich Homie Quan Says Travis $cott's "Mamacita" Was His Song First
Rich Homie Quan has had his fair share of being snubbed in the music game. As he continues to rebuild his momentum in the industry, the Atlanta rapper has spoken out about some of the mischievous experiences he encountered in the business. During a recent sit down with DJ Akademics on his Off The Record podcast, Quan revealed that Travis Scott's 2014 hit "Mamacita" featuring himself and Young Thug was originally his song before it went to Scott.
Jadakiss Names Biggie, Nas, And More As Top 5 Rap Voices Ever
Jadakiss has long been regarded as having one of the most memorable rap voices in the history of the genre, thus he is the ideal candidate to decide who else in the culture deserves to make that list. “This show is amazing, cause nobody never asked me who I think got the top five or top three type of voices.” Kiss said on new Uproxx show Fresh Pair, hosted by producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs.More from VIBE.comBET Hip-Hop Awards Announce DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic' And Cypher LineupLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsMa$e Previews...
Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title
DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
Kanye West Accuses Gap of Taking His Shirt Design to Sell for $20 and Pricing the Actual Yeezy Items at $200
Kanye West is terminating his relationship with Gap. In a new interview, the rapper and fashion designer accused the clothing retailer of taking his shirt designs to sell for $20 and pricing the actual Yeezy items at $200. According to a CNBC report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Kanye West...
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Coolio, US west coast rapper of Gangsta’s Paradise fame, dies aged 59
The Grammy-winning musician died at friend’s house in Los Angeles, manager says
Charlamagne Explains Why Chief Keef Isn’t One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Artists
Charlamagne Tha God recently gave his top four picks for most influential rappers of all time, and he did not put Chicago’s own Chief Keef on the list. Many people would argue the “Love Sosa” rapper should be up there when it comes to influence, thanks to his contributions in ushering in the drill sound in the early 2010s. However, during a recent conversation on The What?!, Charlamagne gave his list and explained why Chief Keef isn’t there.
September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops 'Aquemini' Album & More
Several rappers made history on this day 24 years ago.
Diddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Sean “Diddy” Combs graced the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (Sept. 24) performing classic records and new songs alike. The 52-year-old Hip-Hop mogul received a 3-minute standing ovation from the energetic Las Vegas crowd. Songs from his all-star set included “Victory,” “Bad Boy 4 Life,” “All About the Benjamins,” “I Need A Girl,” “Last Night,” “Been Around The World,” and Biggie’s “Juicy.” Diddy was also joined by singer Bryson Tiller for their collaborative track “Gotta Move On.” More from VIBE.comJadakiss Says He Used To "Hate" Ghostwriting Songs For Diddy And Bad Boy RecordsFat Joe To Host...
The Internet Suspects That Jamie Foxx Took Shots At DJ Akademiks In Rant About Podcasters
Jamie Foxx has a bone to pick with a podcaster, and the internet is trying to figure out who the multi-talented actor, comedian, and musician is talking about. Foxx took to his IG stories yesterday where he posted a message to an unknown podcaster, or to the podcast community. “Just...
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla Among the Show’s Performers
The BET Hip Hop Awards host some unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in the industry. In 2022, artists like Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla will take the BET Hip Hop Awards stage.
Freddie Gibbs Reveals Full “$oul $oul $eparately” Credits
Freddie Gibbs “$$$” will include features from Pusha T, Rick Ross, Raekwon, and more. Freddie Gibbs brought out the heavy hitters for his forthcoming album, $oul $oul $eparately. This afternoon, the “Dark Hearted” rapper shared the official album credits for the project after releasing the features and producers separately.
Grammy-Winning Rapper and Actor Coolio Dead at 59
Coolio, who won a Grammy for his No. 1 smash-hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ in 1996, has passed away at the age of 59. Whilst no cause of death has been determined yet, Coolio leaves behind a long career as a rapper, record producer, and actor. Coolio’s manager, Jarez...
Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer
STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy Back in the Day
Jadakiss' past life as Diddy's ghostwriter still haunts him ... mostly because he hated everything about the process!!!. The LOX rapper was chopping it up on Smoke DZA's 'Personal Party' podcast, revisiting his stint on Diddy's Bad Boy Records -- which was very early in his career, and, apparently, incredibly challenging.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Previews Unreleased Music During Twitch Stream
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has teased some unreleased music during a recent Twitch stream — check it out below. The last time fans got a new project from the New York rapper was on his 26th birthday last December, when he dropped off a seven-track prequel album titled B4 A Boogie Vs Artist.
Lil Wayne’s 40th Birthday Marked With 22 RIAA Platinum Certifications and Messages From Ye, Drake, and Nicki Minaj
Following a celebration at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles over the weekend, Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday-commemorating festivities continued on Tuesday with the announcement of 22 new platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Among the Weezy tracks given new plaque-worthy certifications is the 2 Chainz...
