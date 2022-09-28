Read full article on original website
Related
laloyolan.com
Nader Alsheikh (‘08): Working hard and playing harder
There have only been a select few Loyolan staff members that ascended to the coveted editor-in-chief position. Most past editors pride themselves on the number of awards they received from various journalism conferences, or the hardcore investigative journalism they were able to conduct. Others, such as Nader Alsheikh (‘08), pride themselves on how much fun they had.
laloyolan.com
Director of Student Media Tom Nelson: 20 years of service behind the scenes
Tom Nelson, Director of Student Media, did not want to participate in this article. Though he helped organize a comprehensive journalistic project — profiling every Loyolan editor-in-chief for its centennial year — he explicitly did not include himself. Nelson has been a tireless advocate for student journalism, but...
UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment
The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
theregistrysocal.com
UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM
Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC updates Greek life info after cutting ties with fraternity houses
Disaffiliated fraternities are now considered regular, private student housing; therefore, the university can no longer oversee or regulate its activities and rush process, according to an update from USC Student Affairs. In a new FAQ page, the university explained that, following the disaffiliation of several fraternities, it no longer has...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
lbhsnews.com
California mandates FAFSA for graduation – here’s everything you need to know
A new requirement for graduation has been added by the state of California — students must complete a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) application. The FAFSA awards roughly $112 billion to students each year, $3.75 billion of which went unclaimed last year. In an attempt to encourage students to claim this money, California joined Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, New Hampshire, Colorado, Illinois and Alabama by instating this requirement.
laloyolan.com
Stephen Murphy (‘07): If you give a kid a column
The events depicted below are 100% real, but nearly unbelievable within the framework of a mid-size Jesuit university in Los Angeles. What else can be said about a student that mounted the ladder of not one, but two of LMU’s most selective institutions, first as an outspoken journalist and then as student body president? Stephen Murphy (’07) is the proud subject of such an unlikely tale, one that will dare to charm you, amuse you and make you shake your head in disbelief at times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD calls for all campuses to have 30% green space by 2035
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education approved a resolution Tuesday calling for all of its campuses to have a minimum of 30% green space by 2035. “For decades our school district has built playgrounds almost entirely of asphalt with no shade cover,...
laloyolan.com
Natalie LeVeck (‘07): From Loyolan to lawyer
The Loyolan’s editor-in-chief position can be one of the most grueling and intense student-held positions on LMU’s campus. During the 2006-07 school year, this coveted position was held by Natalie LeVeck (’07), formerly known in her Loyolan days as Natalie Nordseth. Her twin sister, Stephanie Vance (‘07),...
foxla.com
UCLA acquires two properties as part of expansion
LOS ANGELES - UCLA announced Tuesday it is acquiring two additional properties as it expands its campuses to Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro to accommodate teaching, learning, and housing plans. The two sites owned by Marymount California University are located about 30 miles south of Westwood. UCLA Chancellor Gene...
LAUSD, teachers union reach agreement regarding 'optional' instructional days
The LAUSD and its teachers union have reached an agreement over four optional instructional days that were added to the academic calendar in an effort to recoup learning lost during the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
UTLA reaches tentative agreement with LAUSD on “Accelerated Days”
LOS ANGELES — On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in response to the overwhelming concerns raised by teachers, students, parents, principals, and other school staff, LAUSD came to an agreement with UTLA to move the district’s four optional “Accelerated Days” from random Wednesdays scattered throughout the school year to winter and spring breaks, thus meeting UTLA demands for uninterrupted instruction and fidelity to the contractual work year.
retailleader.com
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash
The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pasadena, California
Pasadena is a unique city eleven miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The region was first inhabited by the Hahanog-na Indian tribe, who lived in villages scattered along the Arroyo Seco and the mountain canyons in what is now South Pasadena. This small mission town is home to world-class educational institutions and museums located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains.
tejanonation.net
Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8
LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
Laist.com
A Year Into New Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters, City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. This story was originally published by...
Comments / 0