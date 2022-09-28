ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Brown
Person
Shane Larkin
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Rudy Gobert
ClutchPoints

Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision

The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander. LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, […] The post LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Eurobasket 2015#Pretenders#Fiba Eurobasket#The Turkish National Team#The Euro League#The Boston Celtics
ClutchPoints

Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23

LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Spain
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’

Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addresses potential Jimmy Butler change ahead of preseason

While Jimmy Butler’s hair was what drew a lot of attention during the Miami Heat’s media day, Butler also touched on the subject of former starting power forward PJ Tucker’s departure to the Philadelphia 76ers. Both Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra know just how crucial Tucker was, as one of the most reliable 3 […] The post Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addresses potential Jimmy Butler change ahead of preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bulls icon Dennis Rodman could be played by MCU star in film on infamous Las Vegas trip during NBA Finals

There are few more controversial narratives in NBA Finals history than when Dennis Rodman decided to take a full leave of absence from the Chicago Bulls in 1998. The highly-polarizing star apparently needed a break, so he decided to turn his back on Michael Jordan and Co. right in the middle of the Finals to take a quick 48-hour trip to Las Vegas.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Suns won’t win 2023 NBA championship

The Phoenix Suns have had a rocky offseason for the most part. But now that the 2022-23 season is very nearly upon us, they appear set to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference yet again after finishing with the best record in the NBA last season. Everyone in Phoenix is hoping that this will be the season they can finally raise the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form

Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy