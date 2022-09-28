Read full article on original website
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire
LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision
The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander. LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, […] The post LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors at the top, Jazz bringing up the rear with the preseason here
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 preseason is starting, teams are pretty much set with their rosters. The Golden
Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23
LeBron James is still the Los Angeles Lakers’ cornerstone superstar. However, even King James himself has conceded that it’s going to be Anthony Davis who’s going to be leading the charge for LA this coming season. For his part, AD is just taking it all in. He understands that there’s going to be a lot […] The post Lakers star Anthony Davis vocal on LeBron James’ daunting ‘focal point’ challenge for 2022-23 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
76ers’ Joel Embiid Becomes United States Citizen
The 28-year-old Cameroon native shared the news Thursday from Sixers training camp.
‘We’re going to be unbeatable’: Doc Rivers’ epic post-practice chat with James Harden will fire up Sixers fans
The Philadelphia 76ers are going through training camp ahead of a championship-or-bust season. As the Sixers prepare for the 2022-23 campaign at The Citadel in South Carolina, Doc Rivers is looking to build a champion with Joel Embiid and James Harden leading the way. During practice, Rivers took Harden aside...
Anthony Davis drops bombshell injury revelation from last season
2021-22 was not a great season for Anthony Davis, playing in just 40 games due to health problems. At training camp on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was dealing with another injury that had been bothering him since January. Via Mike Trudell:. “A lot of people...
Sixers Rival Bulls Will Miss Lonzo Ball for Months
The Chicago Bulls won't have Lonzo Ball available for quite some time.
RUMOR: Lakers star Anthony Davis’ health status heading into 2022-23 will hype up LeBron James
Ever since he won his first championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Anthony Davis just hasn’t been that same dude. He’s been a beast when he’s on the court, but the problem is, injuries have caused him to spend more time on the shelf than he has playing basketball.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’
Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addresses potential Jimmy Butler change ahead of preseason
While Jimmy Butler’s hair was what drew a lot of attention during the Miami Heat’s media day, Butler also touched on the subject of former starting power forward PJ Tucker’s departure to the Philadelphia 76ers. Both Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra know just how crucial Tucker was, as one of the most reliable 3 […] The post Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addresses potential Jimmy Butler change ahead of preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls icon Dennis Rodman could be played by MCU star in film on infamous Las Vegas trip during NBA Finals
There are few more controversial narratives in NBA Finals history than when Dennis Rodman decided to take a full leave of absence from the Chicago Bulls in 1998. The highly-polarizing star apparently needed a break, so he decided to turn his back on Michael Jordan and Co. right in the middle of the Finals to take a quick 48-hour trip to Las Vegas.
3 reasons Suns won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Phoenix Suns have had a rocky offseason for the most part. But now that the 2022-23 season is very nearly upon us, they appear set to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference yet again after finishing with the best record in the NBA last season. Everyone in Phoenix is hoping that this will be the season they can finally raise the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy.
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form
Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
