foxbaltimore.com
Two men hurt in two shooting within 11 minutes overnight in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight within minutes of each other. At 1:06 in the morning, police say an officer was checking on a business in the 2300 block of Harford Road in east Baltimore when he heard gunshots. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Two residences and one vehicle struck in overnight gunfire, police say
Severn, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department says two residences and one vehicle were struck by gunfire early this morning in Severn. Police said shots were fired at approximately 1 a.m., and officers found multiple shell casings in front of the two residences in the 1700 block of Village Square Court.
Minor injured in shooting at Mondawmin bus stop in Baltimore
A minor was injured after getting shot while aboard a stopped bus Thursday afternoon at the Mondawmin Bus Loop in Baltimore.Another minor was taken into custody.Police said that around 3 p.m., the two minors got into a fight when one of the minors fired a shot.The minor who was injured was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.No other information was provided.
Police investigating suspected Road Rage incident near Oxon Hill
(Oxon Hill, MD) – Maryland State Police continue investigating an alleged road rage shooting that occurred on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Prince George’s County. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Volkswagen 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The driver is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with slight facial hair. It […]
Homes, Vehicle On Quiet Severn Court Struck By Early Morning Gunfire: Police
Multiple homes and at least one vehicle were struck when gunshots rang out early on Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the area of Village Square Court and Carriage Court in Severn.
Northwestern HS Placed On Lockdown As Police Investigate Stabbing At Nearby Apartment Complex
Students were safely dismissed from a Maryland high school that was temporarily locked down due to a stabbing in the area, authorities announced. At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Prince George's County on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Northwestern High School was placed on lockdown after a stabbing was reported at a nearby apartment complex outside of Hyattsville, according to the police.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder, found in possession of a loaded handgun
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man for attempted murder, in connection to a shooting on Sept. 21st. Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1300 block of North Fremont Avenue. After investigating the scene and interviewing many people,...
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
WBAL Radio
6 people shot overnight in Baltimore, one shot in the head
Baltimore City police say three women were shot at around midnight in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Northern Baltimore on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers located three adult females, ages 38, 35, and 25, all of whom were suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower back. They were transported to the hospital.
Nottingham MD
Assaults reported in Overlea, Rosedale, Essex
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local assaults that were reported over the past week. At just after 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, a known individual pointed a revolver at a known victim in the area of Middleborough Road and Route 702 in Middle River in Essex (21221). At...
At least six shot - four of them women - during violent Baltimore night
BALTIMORE -- At least six people were shot in Baltimore into early Wednesday, and police say all but two of the victims were women.Police responded to a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore Tuesday night and a double shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday.Around midnight, in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane, three women – ages 38, 35 and 25 – were shot in the lower back. The department also said a man showed up at the hospital saying he was also shot in the back from the same shooting.They are all stable.Police spent hours investigating the shooting."They're here every day, ain't...
Woman in critical condition after double shooting in Fells Point
BALTIMORE -- A woman is in critical condition and another is hurt after a shooting in Fells Point, one of the city's most popular entertainment districts.One of those victims was shot in the head, the other in the arm. Baltimore police have not released a lot of details about what led up to this shooting. But cellphone video of the scene to shows a pretty large crime scene at the corner of Aliceanna Street and South Broadway. Officers responded at about 1:05 a.m. to the 700 block of S. Broadway, a popular block of bars and restaurants, for the shooting....
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
Suspected Killer Arrested After Shooting Maryland Teen In The Head
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the murder of teen who was shot in the head in Baltimore last month, authorities say.. Chase Marco Wilson, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 200 block of Water Street after being accused of killing Julian Fruh the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Baltimore police.
DC Man Busted In Annapolis After Shooting, Calling State Police On Himself
A Washington, DC man accidentally got himself arrested on multiple gun charges following a bizarre incident that played out in Maryland, state police said. Marcel Howard Hayes, 40, was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers in Annapolis who were called by Hayes to investigate a possible shooting in the area of Route 50, the agency announced late on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
WCBC Radio
Indictments of Individuals Operating Criminal Enterprise in Multiple Counties announced
Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictments of six defendants for multiple charges including Participation in a Criminal Organization, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and firearm-related counts. He also announced the seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl and handguns. The defendants are 28-year-old Jawan Fulton, of Pikesville; 36-year-old Darvin McCoy of Odenton; 27-year-old Maleik Moody; 23-year-old Trayvon Guest; 34-year-old Rymek Milligan; and 23-year-old Trezjure Fielding, of Baltimore.
Woman Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head In Baltimore: Police
A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head overnight in Baltimore, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway, where they were met by a person suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and a second woman who was struck in the arm.
Morning Of Mayhem In Charles County Ends With Serial Robber In Custody, Sheriff Says
It took an army to track down a wanted man who allegedly robbed several businesses in Maryland. David Alston Gantt, 37, is facing multiple charges after being tracked down by officers and a K9 unit in Charles County following an alleged assault incident in his hometown of Waldorf, authorities announced.
