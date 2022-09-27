Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall Packing 150 MPH Winds – Incredible Footage from Inside the Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall Thursday at approximately 3:05 p.m. EDT near the island of Cayo Costa, Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s the fifth most-powerful storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland. Data...
Sunny morning, with a few clouds in the afternoon
News 12's James Gregorio reports what to expect from Hurricane Ian.
islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian’s outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
click orlando
‘This is a much different storm:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis warns against Hurricane Ian impacts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis held multiple news conferences Tuesday to warn against the storm’s impacts. DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Major General James O. Eifert, who oversees operations of the Florida National Guard.
CBS News
Power knocked out to thousands in South Florida, FPL working to restore it
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian's gusty winds have caused thousands of power outages in South Florida and the Florida Keys. Florida Power & Light reported that 41,490 customers lost power. As of 8 a.m., 36,240 had been restored and they were working on getting the lights back on for the remaining 5,250 customers.
850wftl.com
Hurricane Ian: What’s Still Open?
As Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida services are being affected in South Florida. Public Schools in Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee County, as well as Broward and Miami-Dade counties are closed on Wednesday. The decision to reopen schools will be revisited later Wednesday. County Services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter.
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s effects: Delta flight ‘circles and circles’ over FLL before landing at MIA
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian affected the weather in South Florida enough to cause some flight problems. While Key West International Airport in Monroe County closed Wednesday, officials decided to keep Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports open. There were cancelations and some difficult experiences. The pilot of a Delta...
NBC 2
Essential information for SWFL residents as Hurricane Ian approaches
Here is a list of all the cancellations, closures, evacuations, and shelters in effect due to weather conditions. This list will be updated as information becomes available. All courts in the 20th Circuit will be closed through Thursday, September 29. This includes Lee County, Collier County, Charlotte County, Hendry County, and Glades County.
fox35orlando.com
Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlrn.org
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling - but is it enough for struggling buyers?
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling. Last month prices fell in Miami-Dade for the first time since 2021, and prices in Broward have dipped for the first time in months. For those who have been waiting for the market to cool down, this is great news. But how...
click orlando
Publix to close Central Florida stores Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Publix Supermarkets announced store closing information for hundreds of Florida stores Tuesday, including most Central Florida counties, because of Hurricane Ian. Stores in Orange, Lake and Sumter counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and are expected to remain closed through Thursday, Sept....
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
flkeysnews.com
Schools in Florida Keys close as the island chain braces for Ian’s winds, storm surge
Monroe County public schools will be closed on Tuesday and government offices throughout the island chain will be shuttered as wind gusts topping 73 mph from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit the Keys by Tuesday morning, emergency managers said Monday. Schools may also be closed on Wednesday although a...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
Miami New Times
Lee County Skipped Evacuation of Jail Located in Evacuation Zone UPDATED
Update published 9:35 a.m. 9/29/2022: Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement claiming that inmates at the downtown Fort Myers jail are safe. He says that "in an abundance of caution, inmates were relocated within the main jail to a higher floor." More than two million Floridians were told...
Comments / 0