HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are struggling to come up with something to write about regarding our weather through the upcoming week. Skies will be sun-filled, temperatures will be right in the comfort zone, staying at or a little above the averages this time of year, and the wind will be hardly noticeable most days. The only fly in the ointment may be a possible elevated fire danger by the end of the week as winds pick up moderately but it’s not expected to reach critical levels. As for Tuesday, the morning will not be as crisp as it was Monday morning, though the day will start in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s under sunny skies and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO