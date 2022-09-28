ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins at New York Mets odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGP0d_0iD4XjDP00

The Miami Marlins (64-90) and New York Mets (97-58) wrap up a 2-game set Wednesday at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Marlins vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mets lead 12-6

The Marlins have won 3 of their last 4 games after a 6-4 win at the Mets Tuesday as a +190 underdog. Miami started quickly with 2 runs in the 1st inning vs. Mets starter RHP Carlos Carrasco when CF Bryan De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly and RF Brian Anderson scored on a wild pitch.

The Mets fell into a 1st-place tie with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East after Tuesday’s loss. Carrasco allowed 4 ER on 6 H with 2 K through 3 IP in the loss. New York 1B Pete Alonso became the first Met with two 40-HR seasons after hitting a 3-run HR in the 4th inning.

Marlins at Mets projected starters

LHP Jesús Luzardo vs. RHP Taijuan Walker

Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.05 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 10.4 K/9 in 88 1/3 IP.

  • Last start: No-decision vs. the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday with 6 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB and 11 K
  • Only start vs. Mets this season: Loss, 3 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 3 BB and 3 K on Sept. 11

Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA) makes his 28th start. He has a 1.19 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 in 148 IP.

  • Last start: Lost Wednesday at the Milwaukee Brewers with 6 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 3 BB and 3 K
  • 2022 vs. Miami: 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA (32 1/3 IP, 8 ER) in 5 starts

Marlins at Mets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:37 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Marlins +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Mets -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Marlins +1.5 (-140) | Mets -1.5 (+115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Marlins at Mets picks and predictions

Prediction

Mets 4, Marlins 1

PASS.

Mets (-200) money line should hit, but there is better value on the run line.

BET METS -1.5 (+115).

Don’t expect Miami to be competitive in this meeting since Walker has owned the Marlins in 2022. Miami’s upset win Tuesday also presents a good opportunity to fade them in a short 2-game series.

BET UNDER 6.5 (+110).

Walker’s dominance over Miami this season should help this game stay under the total. While Luzardo will give up a few runs to the Mets, it shouldn’t be enough to put the Under in danger.

