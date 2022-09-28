Miami Marlins at New York Mets odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Marlins (64-90) and New York Mets (97-58) wrap up a 2-game set Wednesday at Citi Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Marlins vs. Mets odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Mets lead 12-6

The Marlins have won 3 of their last 4 games after a 6-4 win at the Mets Tuesday as a +190 underdog. Miami started quickly with 2 runs in the 1st inning vs. Mets starter RHP Carlos Carrasco when CF Bryan De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly and RF Brian Anderson scored on a wild pitch.

The Mets fell into a 1st-place tie with the Atlanta Braves in the NL East after Tuesday’s loss. Carrasco allowed 4 ER on 6 H with 2 K through 3 IP in the loss. New York 1B Pete Alonso became the first Met with two 40-HR seasons after hitting a 3-run HR in the 4th inning.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Marlins at Mets projected starters

LHP Jesús Luzardo vs. RHP Taijuan Walker

Luzardo (3-7, 3.57 ERA) makes his 17th start. He has a 1.05 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 10.4 K/9 in 88 1/3 IP.

Last start: No-decision vs. the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday with 6 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB and 11 K

Only start vs. Mets this season: Loss, 3 1/3 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 3 BB and 3 K on Sept. 11

Walker (12-5, 3.53 ERA) makes his 28th start. He has a 1.19 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 in 148 IP.

Last start: Lost Wednesday at the Milwaukee Brewers with 6 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 3 BB and 3 K

2022 vs. Miami: 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA (32 1/3 IP, 8 ER) in 5 starts

Marlins at Mets odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:37 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Marlins +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Mets -200 (bet $200 to win $100)

: Marlins +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Mets -200 (bet $200 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Marlins +1.5 (-140) | Mets -1.5 (+115)

: Marlins +1.5 (-140) | Mets -1.5 (+115) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -135 | U: +110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Marlins at Mets picks and predictions

Prediction

Mets 4, Marlins 1

PASS.

Mets (-200) money line should hit, but there is better value on the run line.

BET METS -1.5 (+115).

Don’t expect Miami to be competitive in this meeting since Walker has owned the Marlins in 2022. Miami’s upset win Tuesday also presents a good opportunity to fade them in a short 2-game series.

BET UNDER 6.5 (+110).

Walker’s dominance over Miami this season should help this game stay under the total. While Luzardo will give up a few runs to the Mets, it shouldn’t be enough to put the Under in danger.

Want action on this game or any other MLB contests? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Corey Scott on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.