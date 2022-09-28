ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Towerlight

Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response

On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3 as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. Turning Point, a conservative activist group, will host Schifanelli, a...
Towerlight

Police Blotter: Sept. 20 to Sept. 27

Sept. 21, 2022: Computer equipment was reported missing from a classroom within 7800 York Road. Sept. 21, 2022: A foot patrol officer smelled marijuana in Glen Woods and recovered more than 10 grams. Charges are pending. Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson. Sept. 20, 2022: A first-degree assault...
Towerlight

TU Parking pilots counting system in Towsontown Garage

Towson’s Parking & Transportation Services will test out a new counting system in the Towsontown Garage that will show the availability of student parking spaces beginning in October, the university announced Wednesday. An electric sign displaying the availability of “CORE” or student parking spaces will be at each entrance,...
