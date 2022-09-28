Read full article on original website
Towerlight
TU changes mission statement, places emphasis on research in pursuit of R2 Carnegie Classification
Towson University has changed its mission statement to expand degree offerings and move towards being a more research-focused university, the university announced Friday. The new mission statement emphasizes research, which allows TU to grant doctoral degrees, a report from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents states. “As we...
Towerlight
Dan Cox running mate Gordana Schifanelli, Attorney General nominee Michael Peroutka to come to TU; protest expected to occur in response
On-campus protests are expected to occur on Monday, Oct. 3 as Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA will host Republican Lt. Gov. nominee Gordana Schifanelli and Attorney General nominee and former League of the South member Michael Peroutka. Turning Point, a conservative activist group, will host Schifanelli, a...
Towerlight
Police Blotter: Sept. 20 to Sept. 27
Sept. 21, 2022: Computer equipment was reported missing from a classroom within 7800 York Road. Sept. 21, 2022: A foot patrol officer smelled marijuana in Glen Woods and recovered more than 10 grams. Charges are pending. Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson. Sept. 20, 2022: A first-degree assault...
Towerlight
TU Parking pilots counting system in Towsontown Garage
Towson’s Parking & Transportation Services will test out a new counting system in the Towsontown Garage that will show the availability of student parking spaces beginning in October, the university announced Wednesday. An electric sign displaying the availability of “CORE” or student parking spaces will be at each entrance,...
