Car travels off road and overturns near Carl Junction

39-year-old woman from Carl Junction, Mo. cited for DWI in a rollover crash on Thursday, September 22, 2022 according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, reports of a single vehicle rollover crash near Carl Junction at Joplin St and Gray Fox Lane alerted Jasper County E-911.

Carl Junction Fire Dept, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Carl Junction Police responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

On scene we learn a 2008 Kia Spectra was traveling north on Joplin Street, lost control going off the right side of the road and overturning.

The female driver was the sole occupant. Nicole Dunnington, 39, of Carl Junction, Mo. suffered moderate injuries.

“Crash occurred as [KIA] travelled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.” – Cpl J.L. Prewitt of Troop D

Preliminary crash report from MSHP (screenshot).

Dunnington was arrested, cited for DWI and released to seek medical treatment.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrest Report Log (screenshot).

Cardinal Towing removed the vehicle and debris from the crash scene.

