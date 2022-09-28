ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455OLm_0iD4Xb9b00

The PGA Tour returns to Mississippi this week for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, which is once again being held at the Country Club of Jackson. It’s still early in the season so many top players are taking the week off – especially many of those who played in the Presidents Cup – but there’s still some star power in this field.

Below, we search for the best value prop bets among the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions.

Sam Burns, who won this event last year, is one of 3 Presidents Cup players in the field, along with Sebastian Munoz and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Sahith Theegala is also looking for his first career win, and it could come this week in Jackson. Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley and J.T. Poston are among the other notable names teeing it up.

The Country Club of Jackson should favor longer hitters, playing 7,461 yards as a par 72. Although, shorter hitters can make up ground with quality ball-striking into the greens.

WATCH: PGA Tour is live on ESPN+! Get ESPN+

Sanderson Farms Championship – Top-5 picks

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 12:11 a.m. ET.

Sam Burns (+300)

Burns might be a little worn out after a long week at the Presidents Cup, but he played relatively well in Charlotte and shouldn’t have any rust whatsoever this week. He’s won here before and I don’t see any reason he can’t once again contend with a top-5.

J.T. Poston (+550)

Poston missed the cut last year, but he finished alone in 3rd the year prior and tied for 11th in 2019. He seems to be a good fit on this course and at +550, there’s plenty of upside by taking him to finish top-5.

Sahith Theegala (+480)

Theegala came close to earning his 1st career win early last season by tying for 8th at 19-under par in this event. Two weeks ago, he tied for 6th at the Fortinet Championship, so he has the benefit of course experience and recent form working in his favor.

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Sanderson Farms Championship – Top-10 picks

Davis Riley (+380)

Riley faded down the stretch last year after previously ranking near the top in strokes gained: tee-to-green, but he still finished 50th on tour. This course gives ball-strikers an edge and it’s not as if he’s short off the tee. That’s a good combination.

Trey Mullinax (+425)

Mullinax didn’t play in this event in 2019 or 2020, but he tied for 4th last year at 20-under par. If he can keep it in the fairway with his length, he should be in good shape. He appeared to find something at in July and August, too, when he notched a win and 2 other top-15s.

Kevin Streelman (+750)

Streelman has 2 top-10s in this event: T-4 in 2019 and T-10 in 2017. He tied for 31st last year and while he didn’t end the season all that well, but Streelman is a guy who has popped up in this tournament before.

Sanderson Farms Championship – Top-20 picks

Henrik Norlander (+400)

Norlander is obviously a long shot to finish in the top 20 at +400, but he actually did it in each of the last 2 years. And better yet, both of those finishes were T-4. Take a shot on him at a course that fits him.

Denny McCarthy (+140)

McCarthy has cracked the top 20 in each of his last 4 starts in the Sanderson Farms Championship, including 2 top-10s. This is a lower-risk pick, but one that has a good chance of cashing.

Sanderson Farms Championship – Matchups

Suggested play is golfer in bold.

  • J.T. Poston (-120) vs. Russell Henley (+105)
  • Davis Riley (-110) vs. Keegan Bradley (-110)
  • Trey Mullinax (-110) vs. Gary Woodland (-110)

Poston, Riley and Mullinax are three players I like this week, and they’re in good spots matchup-wise, too. Henley hasn’t played in this tournament since he tied for 54th in 2019, Bradley cooled off after a hot April-June and Woodland didn’t play well to finish last season (2 MCs and a T-51).

Sanderson Farms Championship – Top American

Sahith Theegala (+1500)

Theegala has a lot of competition in this bet, specifically Burns, but I feel good about his game coming into this week as he searches for his 1st win.

Sanderson Farms Championship – First-round leader

Sam Burns (+2000)

Burns didn’t lead after Round 1 last year when he won this event, but he did fire a first-round 68 before going 66-65-67 in the next 3 rounds. He’s the favorite to lead after Day 1, but I’m willing to take that bet coming out of the Presidents Cup.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want some action on the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Golfweek:

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision

Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Golf Channel

Jordan Spieth says he plans to play this year's PNC Championship with dad

The PNC Championship is adding another superstar to its field. In speaking with co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on Tuesday, Jordan Spieth revealed that he planned to compete in this year’s PNC Championship alongside his father, Shawn. It will be Spieth’s first appearance in the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 17-18 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour

Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Golf Betting#Usa Today Sports Scores
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman slams "deafening hypocrisy" of LIV Golf opposition

LIV Golf boss Greg Norman has described the opposition to his new breakaway tour as "deafening hypocrisy," citing an alleged relationship between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia. Speaking to Piers Morgan on the Uncensored Show, Norman passionately defended the LIV Golf Tour and asserted that one of its main...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Americans can count on turnover for the Ryder Cup team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before the Presidents Cup party could even get started, the Americans couldn’t escape questions about what comes next. The Ryder Cup is one year away in Rome, and while the Americans demolished an aging European team at Whistling Straits last year, they have not won the Ryder Cup away from home in longer than Jordan Spieth can remember. “You could tell me the last time it happened,” he said. It was 1993, about two months after Spieth was born. The winning putt came from Davis Love III, now 58, who then was playing in his first Ryder Cup. So it’s been a long time.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon DL target David Hicks announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks put forth a valiant effort on the recruiting trail for 5-star defensive lineman David Hicks, but in the end they were unable to land him. On Wednesday afternoon, Hicks — the No. 1 DL in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation — announced that he would be committing to the Texas &M Aggies, choosing them over Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, Texas, and Michigan State. Hicks came to Eugene on an official visit earlier in the year and was said to have liked the program a lot. While Dan Lanning and the Ducks initially put themselves in contention to land the elite lineman, the sway of the Sooners ended up winning in the end. Film David Hicks’ Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX DL  Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on July 7, 2021 Took Official Visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Michigan State Spartans Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide Oklahoma Sooners Miami Hurricanes Texas Longhorns Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/157522223738002636811
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Riley with 66 shares lead at Sanderson Farms in home state

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major. Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s. He is coming off a strong rookie season, narrowly missing out on the Tour Championship, and would appear to be off to a solid start. Riley wonders if being so open about his affection for the PGA Tour’s lone Mississippi stop has created too big of a burden. It wasn’t an issue Thursday. He saved par with an 8-foot putt on his first hole, handled the par 5s on the front nine and threw in a pair of 12-foot birdie putts.
HATTIESBURG, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Xiyu Lin leads Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America; Atthaya Thitikul, Lizette Salas a shot back

Xiyu Lin eagled the 17th hole to vault into the lead Thursday at the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America. Lin had five birdies and a bogey and shot a first-round 65, finishing late in the day to overtake rookie Atthaya Thitikul and veteran Lizette Salas by a shot at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
THE COLONY, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona State at USC odds, picks and predictions

The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-3, 0-1 Pac-12) take on the USC Trojans (4-0, 2-0) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Arizona State vs. USC odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy