Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Best Local Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Attorney General Bonta announces investigation in LAPD officer involved shootingRobert J HansenLos Angeles, CA
laloyolan.com
Director of Student Media Tom Nelson: 20 years of service behind the scenes
Tom Nelson, Director of Student Media, did not want to participate in this article. Though he helped organize a comprehensive journalistic project — profiling every Loyolan editor-in-chief for its centennial year — he explicitly did not include himself. Nelson has been a tireless advocate for student journalism, but...
laloyolan.com
Nader Alsheikh (‘08): Working hard and playing harder
There have only been a select few Loyolan staff members that ascended to the coveted editor-in-chief position. Most past editors pride themselves on the number of awards they received from various journalism conferences, or the hardcore investigative journalism they were able to conduct. Others, such as Nader Alsheikh (‘08), pride themselves on how much fun they had.
laloyolan.com
Stephen Murphy (‘07): If you give a kid a column
The events depicted below are 100% real, but nearly unbelievable within the framework of a mid-size Jesuit university in Los Angeles. What else can be said about a student that mounted the ladder of not one, but two of LMU’s most selective institutions, first as an outspoken journalist and then as student body president? Stephen Murphy (’07) is the proud subject of such an unlikely tale, one that will dare to charm you, amuse you and make you shake your head in disbelief at times.
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers stating that their client has died. David Lacey’s death occurred Sept. 5, according...
westsidetoday.com
Column: Time to Abolish LAHSA Is Now!
Undercounts by this bloated bureaucracy confirms an inability to solve the crisis of homelessness and encampments here in Venice and LA!. How does a government agency rely on securing an accurate count of the Los Angeles homeless population with volunteers on a single evening?. Having participated in four previous counts,...
tejanonation.net
Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8
LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
State Bar investigating 2 LA attorneys over Armenian genocide payout
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday it is investigating well-known Los Angeles attorneys Mark Geragos and Brian Kabateck in connection with the distribution of a multimillion-dollar settlement for Armenian genocide victims from which dispersals were made in the United States and France. Ruben Duran, chair of the state bar’s...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Strange sounds take over American Airlines intercom system
LOS ANGELES - Wait… what was that?!. It's a question the passengers on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Dallas asked themselves after the in-flight intercom system started broadcasting some really bizarre sounds - and you've got to hear it for yourself. One of the passengers on...
retailleader.com
TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles
A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
mynewsla.com
LA Judge Mulls Issues in TV Judge’s Motion to Dismiss Agency Suit
A judge Wednesday took under submission a motion by “Judge Judy” Sheindlin and other parties to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a talent agency that alleges she cheated the firm out of profits when she bought and sold the show’s library rights in a deal with CBS.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Maybe we aren’t so different after all - what my interracial friendship taught me
Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, I was hardly exposed to other cultures for most of my life. Our assumptions about people from other races came from watching television or through similar forms of media. Both negative and positive stereotypes had sometimes come up for discussion and I was even targeted by my classmates because to them I did not look “Hispanic” enough.
citywatchla.com
Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA’s Homelessness Crisis
Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings.
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
Woman, minor arrested in shooting of rapper PnB Rock in LA
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock and Los Angeles police were searching Wednesday for a third suspect they warned should be considered armed and dangerous. The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen,...
uncoverla.com
12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views
The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
KCET
The Downtown Los Angeles Buildings That Oil Built
About 100 years ago, Los Angeles produced about 20% of the world's oil. Oil derricks dotted the landscape. Homeowners drilled for black gold in their backyards. Yet oil wells, derricks and refineries weren't the only structures to alter Los Angeles skylines. Company office towers sprung up to accommodate all these employees working in one of the city's most influential industries. When oil companies were ready to flex their economic power with their own structures, they turned to the leading architects of the day to help them construct a physical manifestation of their industry's power and reach. With the exception of one, these buildings still stand thanks mostly to adaptive reuse and are now local, state and national historic landmarks. City, county and state officials plan to phase out oil drilling in Los Angeles and California in order to correct long-festering environmental wrongs. Along with the oil derricks, refineries, drilling islands, historic gas stations, oil magnate mansions, these downtown buildings are part of the larger story of how the oil industry significantly transformed Los Angeles' built environment.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances
While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool
Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
I've lived in Los Angeles almost my entire life — here are 10 of the best places where you should actually eat
For the best restaurants and dining in Los Angeles, a local's list of must-visits includes Shamshiri, Otium, Grand Central Market, and more.
