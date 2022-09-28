About 100 years ago, Los Angeles produced about 20% of the world's oil. Oil derricks dotted the landscape. Homeowners drilled for black gold in their backyards. Yet oil wells, derricks and refineries weren't the only structures to alter Los Angeles skylines. Company office towers sprung up to accommodate all these employees working in one of the city's most influential industries. When oil companies were ready to flex their economic power with their own structures, they turned to the leading architects of the day to help them construct a physical manifestation of their industry's power and reach. With the exception of one, these buildings still stand thanks mostly to adaptive reuse and are now local, state and national historic landmarks. City, county and state officials plan to phase out oil drilling in Los Angeles and California in order to correct long-festering environmental wrongs. Along with the oil derricks, refineries, drilling islands, historic gas stations, oil magnate mansions, these downtown buildings are part of the larger story of how the oil industry significantly transformed Los Angeles' built environment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO