Los Angeles, CA

laloyolan.com

Director of Student Media Tom Nelson: 20 years of service behind the scenes

Tom Nelson, Director of Student Media, did not want to participate in this article. Though he helped organize a comprehensive journalistic project — profiling every Loyolan editor-in-chief for its centennial year — he explicitly did not include himself. Nelson has been a tireless advocate for student journalism, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Nader Alsheikh ('08): Working hard and playing harder

There have only been a select few Loyolan staff members that ascended to the coveted editor-in-chief position. Most past editors pride themselves on the number of awards they received from various journalism conferences, or the hardcore investigative journalism they were able to conduct. Others, such as Nader Alsheikh (‘08), pride themselves on how much fun they had.
LOS ANGELES, CA
laloyolan.com

Stephen Murphy ('07): If you give a kid a column

The events depicted below are 100% real, but nearly unbelievable within the framework of a mid-size Jesuit university in Los Angeles. What else can be said about a student that mounted the ladder of not one, but two of LMU’s most selective institutions, first as an outspoken journalist and then as student body president? Stephen Murphy (’07) is the proud subject of such an unlikely tale, one that will dare to charm you, amuse you and make you shake your head in disbelief at times. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
westsidetoday.com

Column: Time to Abolish LAHSA Is Now!

Undercounts by this bloated bureaucracy confirms an inability to solve the crisis of homelessness and encampments here in Venice and LA!. How does a government agency rely on securing an accurate count of the Los Angeles homeless population with volunteers on a single evening?. Having participated in four previous counts,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tejanonation.net

Free Tardeada de Mariachi to celebrate Latino Heritage Month in Los Angeles on Oct. 8

LOS ANGELES, CA. — The Latino Heritage Foundation, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department are uniting to present a free community event, the TARDEADA DE MARIACHI, on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the East Los Angeles Civic Center Lake Stage. Other sponsors of the event include Anthem Blue Cross, California Water Service, Hispanic Lifestyle, L.A. Kings, Firefly, and Yelp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Strange sounds take over American Airlines intercom system

LOS ANGELES - Wait… what was that?!. It's a question the passengers on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Dallas asked themselves after the in-flight intercom system started broadcasting some really bizarre sounds - and you've got to hear it for yourself. One of the passengers on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
retailleader.com

TRP Opens Cookies Cannabis Dispensary in Los Angeles

A new Cookies cannabis dispensary opened in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The store will be operated by the cannabis holding company TRP. The global cannabis market is anticipated to grow to $57 billion by 2026. The cannabis holding and operating company TRP this week opened a new Cookies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Maybe we aren't so different after all - what my interracial friendship taught me

Growing up in a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood in South Central Los Angeles, I was hardly exposed to other cultures for most of my life. Our assumptions about people from other races came from watching television or through similar forms of media. Both negative and positive stereotypes had sometimes come up for discussion and I was even targeted by my classmates because to them I did not look “Hispanic” enough.
SOUTH GATE, CA
citywatchla.com

Five Horrible Political Decisions That Fueled LA's Homelessness Crisis

Over the years, there were horrible political decisions made by elected leaders on the state and local levels that fueled the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe – between 2020 and 2021, nearly 1,500 unhoused residents died on the streets in the L.A. area. We could roll out a long list of bad calls, but here are five that stick out to us.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uncoverla.com

12 L.A. Rooftop Bars and Lounges With Stunning Views

The leaves are falling but fierce heatwaves still have a firm hold on L.A., which means there's still time to ignore autumn everything and belly on up to a rooftop bar. We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out where to get the best of all worlds–good vibes, views, and grub. From Downtown to Santa Monica, explore 12 of L.A.'s trendiest rooftop bars, lounges, restaurants, and more below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCET

The Downtown Los Angeles Buildings That Oil Built

About 100 years ago, Los Angeles produced about 20% of the world's oil. Oil derricks dotted the landscape. Homeowners drilled for black gold in their backyards. Yet oil wells, derricks and refineries weren't the only structures to alter Los Angeles skylines. Company office towers sprung up to accommodate all these employees working in one of the city's most influential industries. When oil companies were ready to flex their economic power with their own structures, they turned to the leading architects of the day to help them construct a physical manifestation of their industry's power and reach. With the exception of one, these buildings still stand thanks mostly to adaptive reuse and are now local, state and national historic landmarks. City, county and state officials plan to phase out oil drilling in Los Angeles and California in order to correct long-festering environmental wrongs. Along with the oil derricks, refineries, drilling islands, historic gas stations, oil magnate mansions, these downtown buildings are part of the larger story of how the oil industry significantly transformed Los Angeles' built environment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu homeless population drops by 66% following large 2021 encampment clearances

While LA County homeless count numbers showed an 11% reduction in the number of unhoused people residing in Santa Monica between January 2020 and February 2022, up the coast in Malibu, the homeless population was reduced by six times that, with an overall 66% reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu in those two years.
MALIBU, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Fentanyl overdose rocks another SoCal highschool

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos died from a fentanyl-related death. Ramos was found unresponsive in a bathroom in Hollywood’s Bernstein High School after consuming a fentanyl-laced pill. Her death was the 7th known fentanyl-related poisoning the district had seen since the semester began in August. Following public outcry...
LOS ANGELES, CA

