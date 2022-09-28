KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center have teamed up to provide nursing students a fast track into their field. The early admission pathway allows UNK nursing students to transfer credits to UNMC and be admitted into the program when they are classified as a junior. The program is open to both in-state and out-of-state students and they can apply for early admission after one semester.

