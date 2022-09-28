ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Holdrege-Adams Central softball earns Senior Night win

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Liberty Storm, a softball co-op between Holdrege and Adams Central, hosted Centura-Central Valley for Senior Night at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings Tuesday. The Storm beat the Diamonds 12-2 in four innings. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Rowse steps up to challenge, into new role for UNK volleyball

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Jensen Rowse jokes that she “came out of the womb passing a volleyball.”. That’s how long she’s been playing the sport. “I was just like a gym rat growing up, and that’s where I learned to love it,” the University of Nebraska at Kearney junior said. “It was my life even as a little kid.”
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Diana Rouzee excited for future as sports marketing manager

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A familiar face is in a different place in Grand Island. Diane Rouzee, the former Northwest volleyball coaching legend who was at the helm of the Vikings for 34 years, retired in the spring. Now, just a few months later, she’s taking on a new venture.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New turf field at GINW nearing its completion

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Replacing the grass field at Grand Island Northwest High School has been a work in progress for nearly two years, and now— what was originally only a vision is turning into reality. Turf installation crews have been hard at work, sometimes even hanging around...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hastings, NE
Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Hastings, NE
City
Adams, NE
Grand Island, NE
Sports
KSNB Local4

Flu vaccines now available in Hastings

Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city. Turf installation crews have been hard at work, sometimes even hanging around past dark, all to make sure the field is set and ready to go before the Vikings take to the field on Oct. 7 for their homecoming game.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance contest is a family affair in Aurora

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A company from Aurora could be manufacturing some of the coolest products in Nebraska. The Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance is asking the people of the state to vote on the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.’. They’re down to the semifinals, which is where the Grain Weevil...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

On this date thirty seven years ago...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - How many of you can remember what happened 37 years ago on this date? Need a hint? Usually we want this to wait until December to give us a white Christmas. That wasn’t the case in 1985 as it came a little bit too early.
BEAVER CITY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Patriots#Neb#Vikings
KSNB Local4

Hastings High Band prepares for Harvest of Harmony

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With the 80th Harvest of Harmony parade coming up on Saturday, local bands are preparing to show their stuff through the streets of Grand Island, and at a field competition afterwards. One of those bands, Hastings High, has been practicing their routine since summer to get...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages

LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt

CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
CAIRO, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNB Local4

Hastings St. Cecilia renovations moving along schedule

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been nearly five months since renovations began to Hastings Catholic Schools. Since then, the building has undergone quite a bit of renovation. School officials say, besides the trouble of receiving some of the construction materials on time, everything is running according to plan. The...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Two Universities partner in Early Admission Nursing Program

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - University of Nebraska-Kearney and University of Nebraska Medical Center have teamed up to provide nursing students a fast track into their field. The early admission pathway allows UNK nursing students to transfer credits to UNMC and be admitted into the program when they are classified as a junior. The program is open to both in-state and out-of-state students and they can apply for early admission after one semester.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Comprehensive Open House events scheduled in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Four open house events will be conducted October 3- 6 for residents of Hastings to participate in the City of Hastings Comprehensive Plan. Each event will offer a brief presentation and opportunities for residents to comment on various topics pertaining to Hastings. Additionally, the Comprehensive Plan...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Shawn Metcalf approved as next Hastings City Administrator

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In a unanimous 8-0 vote, the Hastings City Council approved the hiring of Shawn Metcalf as the next city administrator. Metcalf comes from a similar post in Rawlins, Wyoming. Metcalf also received unanimous 12-0 approval from the mayor-appointed committee that was tasked with interviewing all of...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island coffee shop thriving in first year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday is National Coffee Day. Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it’s an important and energizing part of your morning routine, and one local shop is bringing a unique vibe with each cup served. Daily Dose Coffee has been...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
thechieftainspear.org

Student led paper in Grand Island shut down

Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, recently shut down its student-run newspaper, the Viking Saga. The shutdown happened just days after the student paper published their June edition, which featured a highlight on LGBTQ pride, and the history of pride month. According to the superintendent for Northwest Public Schools,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

September 27, 2022 Morning Forecast

Slightly higher budget on the way for Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools have a budget incoming. Property taxes should increase around 25%. Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police Station. Updated: 13 hours ago. An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy