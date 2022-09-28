Read full article on original website
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The Flagler Beach pier on the east coast of Florida has sustained significant damage as Hurricane Ian whipped up waves that broke off a large portion of the wooden structure. Locals captured video and photos of the destruction Thursday afternoon as waters rose and crashed onto the pier, leaving debris on the shoreline.
New York is sending aid to Florida
The New York Army National Guard is heading to Florida to assist with the hurricane response. Gov. Hochul sent them to assist with those impacted. Two helicopters along with 11 soldiers will assist Florida’s National Guard. The aircraft is set to arrive in Jacksonville this morning. The CH-47 F...
Hawaii fines US Navy for unauthorized sewage release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health said Tuesday it has fined the U.S. Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The department said in a news release that it recorded 766 counts of the Navy...
Former governor Cuomo forming PAC, hosting weekly podcast
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking his biggest steps yet to return to public life, more than a year after resigning in the wake of a bevy of sexual harassment allegations. In a video posted online Wednesday, the Democrat said he’s forming a...
Hochul: All new cars purchased in New York state must be electric by 2035
All new cars purchased in New York will need to be zero-emission models beginning in 2035. Gov. Hochul announced a series of new electric vehicle initiatives for the state. To reach this target, she says that 35% of new cars will need to be zero-emission by 2026 and 68% by 2030.
South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans attacked Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Monday after a judge took the rare step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future, which is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case.
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
Hochul announces millions of dollars in public safety funding
Gov. Hochul was in the Capital Region Wednesday morning. She announced the state will invest $50 million in public safety. It was part of the first in-person division of Criminal Justice Services Symposium in three years. She highlighted the state’s public safety efforts in front of more than 800 law...
California slaying suspect killed in high desert shootout
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter died in a shootout Tuesday with law enforcement on a highway in the high desert, police said. The suspect, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was pronounced dead at the scene in...
Man charged in ID theft investigation at North Greenbush banks
An ID theft investigation at two M&T bank branches in North Greenbush ends with one man under arrest. Workers got suspicious at the M&T Bank branch on Main Avenue. Police say around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, 56-year-old Edgar Castro of Cohoes was trying to take out thousands of dollars. Workers...
