Hawley Takes Down Crookston on the Road
CROOKSTON (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets had their only game this week in Crookston Tuesday night. The Nuggets got off to a quick start and took the first set 25-8. Set 2 was a back and forth matchup, with the scored tied at 19, the Nuggets finished off the set 25-20. Hawley then dominated the third set 25-6. Hawley improved to 9-7 with the victory.
Perham Uses Balanced Attack in 3-0 Win over DGF
PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham used a very balanced attack from multiple hitters in a 3-0 win over Dilworth Glyndon Felton 25-19 25-17 25-19 Live on The Lakes 99.5. Jaden Hackel and Laney Wacker were players of the game. Perham. Burkman 9 kills. Thiel 8 kills. Hackel 8 kills. DGF.
Hi-Liner X-Country in Grand Forks: Results
GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liner Cross Country team traveled to Grand Forks on Saturday and competed in the Border Battle. Teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada took part in the races. 7th GRADE GIRLS 3K – 82 Runners. 27 Havyn Curtis 13:52. 8th...
Swatting Calls Sent to Multiple Minnesota Schools Linked to Phone Number in Ethiopia
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Moorhead sporting events may be canceled due to lack of bus drivers
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Area Public School District says the bus driver shortage may impact high school sporting events. A tweet was sent from the Moorhead Spuds Twitter account saying “We are in uncharted territory. Over the next few days we will likely cancel games due to lack of bus drivers.”
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
North Dakota teams up with neighboring states as an option for international travelers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau sent an ambassador to Frankfurt, Germany to pitch visitors to stop by the F-M region and surrounding states. In multiple meetings with international travel agents, Charley Johnson, the President and CEO of the F-M CVB, says agents are starting...
CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY
The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
GFPS Teachers Hall of Fame to add 5
Five outstanding educators have been selected for induction into the 2022 Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on October 2 at the Red River High School Theater, with a dessert reception to follow. Ron Bergh – Bergh...
Glander and Peterson, Candidates for Becker County Sheriff Participate in Candidate Forum in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Becker County’s two candidates for Sheriff were able to engage with the community, Monday during the first of two candidate forums held by the Detroit Lakes Area League of Women Voters. Sheriff Todd Glander, who has been Sheriff in Becker County since 2015 is...
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
