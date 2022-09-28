ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
lakesarearadio.net

Hawley Takes Down Crookston on the Road

CROOKSTON (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets had their only game this week in Crookston Tuesday night. The Nuggets got off to a quick start and took the first set 25-8. Set 2 was a back and forth matchup, with the scored tied at 19, the Nuggets finished off the set 25-20. Hawley then dominated the third set 25-6. Hawley improved to 9-7 with the victory.
HAWLEY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Perham Uses Balanced Attack in 3-0 Win over DGF

PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham used a very balanced attack from multiple hitters in a 3-0 win over Dilworth Glyndon Felton 25-19 25-17 25-19 Live on The Lakes 99.5. Jaden Hackel and Laney Wacker were players of the game. Perham. Burkman 9 kills. Thiel 8 kills. Hackel 8 kills. DGF.
PERHAM, MN
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liner X-Country in Grand Forks: Results

GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liner Cross Country team traveled to Grand Forks on Saturday and competed in the Border Battle. Teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada took part in the races. 7th GRADE GIRLS 3K – 82 Runners. 27 Havyn Curtis 13:52. 8th...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perham, MN
City
East Grand Forks, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Pelican Rapids, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Detroit Lakes, MN
Sports
City
Moorhead, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
East Grand Forks, MN
Sports
City
Nevis, MN
City
Rothsay, MN
City
Hawley, MN
City
Crookston, MN
City
Fosston, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead sporting events may be canceled due to lack of bus drivers

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Area Public School District says the bus driver shortage may impact high school sporting events. A tweet was sent from the Moorhead Spuds Twitter account saying “We are in uncharted territory. Over the next few days we will likely cancel games due to lack of bus drivers.”
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
HUNTER, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Lpa#Midstate#Mahnomen Waubun#Detroit Lakes 3#Egf#Crookston 0#Park Christian
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY

The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
CROOKSTON, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFPS Teachers Hall of Fame to add 5

Five outstanding educators have been selected for induction into the 2022 Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on October 2 at the Red River High School Theater, with a dessert reception to follow. Ron Bergh – Bergh...
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
valleynewslive.com

Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
740thefan.com

2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10

(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building...
WEST FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy