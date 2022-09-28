ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

krcrtv.com

Suspected arsonist arrested in Butte County

PALERMO, CALIF. — A woman suspected of starting a structure fire in Palermo back in July has been arrested for arson by Cal Fire Law Enforcement Officers. Rachael Daniels was arrested at her Palermo home after investigators discovered she may have been behind a structure fire in early July. She's been booked into the Butte County Jail on two felony counts of arson, and her bail is set a $500,000.
PALERMO, CA
ABC10

Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home

CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 1:50 PM, 10/2/2022:. On Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico Police, a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested in downtown Chico attempted stabbing

CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 7:36 p.m. Friday, the Chico Police Department Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) were contacted by a citizen who claimed an unknown male subject attempted to stab him while interrupting a potential bicycle theft, said the Chico Police Department. The VIPS were conducting routine patrol and...
CHICO, CA
Chico, CA
Chico, CA
FOX40

Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man charged with fraud, ID theft pleads not guilty

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man who police say was living with his dead roommate’s body for four years entered a not guilty plea on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Darren Pirtle’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3. He was arrested last week for...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary

CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway

CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen vehicle returned to the owner, 2 arrested

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested and a car owner got their car back after a traffic stop in the Oroville area on Wednesday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a green Honda CRV in the area of 5th Avenue....
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Stolen vehicle retuned to owner after a traffic stop led to an arrest for grand theft

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle Wednesday in Oroville. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, deputies were on patrol in the area of 5th Avenue when they ran the plates of a green Honda CRV which was occupied by later identified Dylan McKay, 30; with his passenger Rachel Laney, 30, both residents of Chico.
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business

CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
CHICO, CA

