Suspected arsonist arrested in Butte County
PALERMO, CALIF. — A woman suspected of starting a structure fire in Palermo back in July has been arrested for arson by Cal Fire Law Enforcement Officers. Rachael Daniels was arrested at her Palermo home after investigators discovered she may have been behind a structure fire in early July. She's been booked into the Butte County Jail on two felony counts of arson, and her bail is set a $500,000.
Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
Armed Chico man breaks into woman's home
CHICO, CALIF. — UPDATE, 1:50 PM, 10/2/2022:. On Sunday morning, Chico police were called to a house for what appeared to be a hostage situation involving a woman and a child. It happened at a home along the 300 block of 5th avenue, when, according to Chico Police, a...
Man arrested in downtown Chico attempted stabbing
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 7:36 p.m. Friday, the Chico Police Department Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) were contacted by a citizen who claimed an unknown male subject attempted to stab him while interrupting a potential bicycle theft, said the Chico Police Department. The VIPS were conducting routine patrol and...
Chico man rams Yuba Sheriff’s patrol vehicle during pursuit
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Chico man Saturday after he led officials on a pursuit where he rammed two patrol vehicles. Michael Williams was driving a stolen Ford F-150 when deputies attempted a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s department. Williams momentarily stopped the vehicle and then sped away. Deputies […]
Local attacked while trying to stop bike thief in downtown Chico; arrest made
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man was arrested after trying to stab someone on Friday night. The victim told police they were trying to stop the suspect from stealing a bicycle outside of a local Jack in the Box when they were almost stabbed. Volunteers with the Chico Police...
Chico man charged with fraud, ID theft pleads not guilty
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man who police say was living with his dead roommate’s body for four years entered a not guilty plea on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Darren Pirtle’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3. He was arrested last week for...
Red Bluff man arrested on two counts of commercial burglary
CHICO, Calif. - A Red Bluff man was arrested for suspected commercial burglary, said the Chico Police Department. On Sept. 29, the Chico Police Department responded to A Main Hobbies on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway to a report of an alarm. Upon arrival, officials say officers observed the glass was removed from the front door and surveillance video showed two subjects removing items from the store and fleeing shortly after.
Police: Man with knife threatens shoppers in a Chico Safeway
CHICO, Calif. - A 23-year-old man was arrested for making threats with a knife at shoppers in the Safeway on East Avenue in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to Safeway just before 9 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man was attacking people with a knife inside the store.
Suspect arrested in shooting near Cottonwood school
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, at 2:54 p.m., Shascom received calls regarding a male suspect firing three shots at a moving vehicle on First Street near West Cottonwood Junior High, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said. A lockdown was put in place at the school and surrounding...
Man who lived with dead roommate for 4 years accused of stealing identity, police say
CHICO, Calif. — A California man allegedly lived with his roommate’s body since 2018 and has been charged with stealing the identity of the deceased Navy veteran. Darren Wade Pirtle was charged in Butte County Superior Court on Monday for writing checks from the account of Kevin Olsen years after he died.
Stolen vehicle returned to the owner, 2 arrested
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested and a car owner got their car back after a traffic stop in the Oroville area on Wednesday, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Just before 2 p.m., a deputy saw a green Honda CRV in the area of 5th Avenue....
UPDATE: Northstate veteran who attempted to commit mass shooting in court
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Dallas Marsh turned around and yelled obscenities at his parents while in court Thursday facing charges linked to an attempt to commit a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, per Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 37-year-old's father is one of the many who investigators say...
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
Stolen vehicle retuned to owner after a traffic stop led to an arrest for grand theft
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle Wednesday in Oroville. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, deputies were on patrol in the area of 5th Avenue when they ran the plates of a green Honda CRV which was occupied by later identified Dylan McKay, 30; with his passenger Rachel Laney, 30, both residents of Chico.
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
Chico State officials say that University Police arrests student on Friday after fight
CHICO, Calif. - In an email sent to students and faculty, Chico State officials said that on Friday a student was arrested by University Police after a fight broke out on the first floor of the Student Services Center. Chico State says that the incident was addressed quickly, and the...
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business
CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
