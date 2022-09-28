Read full article on original website
Related
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Researchers taking deep dive into why sharks are migrating from Southern to Northern California
"The ocean is so dynamic, we don't know why they're here...it could be temperature, it could be their prey shifting." Researchers are looking at why young sharks are moving hundreds of miles north to the waters off Monterey Bay.
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Places To See Fall Foliage In Redding, California
With colorful leaves reflected in the clear waters of the Sacramento River and the golden leaves of aspen trees lining hiking trails, autumn is a beautiful time to visit the Shasta Cascade in Northern California. With fall foliage beginning to appear in late September and the temperatures in Redding dropping until November, Upstate California experiences one of the longest and most diverse fall color seasons in the country. To enjoy rich scarlet, deep orange, and golden yellow hues before the snow starts to fall, check out these beautiful places for fall foliage in Redding, California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE reminds locals of burn ban still in effect in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — — On Wednesday night, a local in Redding was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension. CAL FIRE said this is an excellent reminder of how flammable fuels are—even after the Northstate saw some rain last week. Fire Specialist Darren Stewart...
SFGate
California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
California spends billions rebuilding burned towns. The case for calling it quits
GREENVILLE, Calif. — Most days, Ken Donnell steals a moment to gaze at the forested valley that surrounds this remote grid of streets in the mountains. Before the Dixie fire came barreling through the Sierra Nevada last year, leveling everything here but a few houses, businesses and a school, this was a charming — if dying — Gold Rush-era town that about 800 people called home. Now, much of the charm is gone along with most of the residents, replaced by the skeletal remains of conifer trees and the deathly silence of block after empty block.
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
Energy Company PG&E Facing Lawsuit for Starting Wildfires in California
The Mosquito fire, the latest blaze to have been blamed on PG&E, has been going since September 6.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Yurok Tribe can now access ancestral territory on state park land without a permit
KLAMATH, Calif. — Today, the Yurok Tribe and California State Parks signed a historic agreement that grants tribal members unrestricted access to plants, minerals and ceremonial locations on state park lands. A significant portion of Del Norte County and Humboldt County local state park land lies within Yurok ancestral...
activenorcal.com
Fisherman Lands MONSTER 17-Pound Mackinaw Caught on Lake Tahoe
When you think of the best places to fish in Northern California, Lake Tahoe typically isn’t near the top of that list. But if you roll with the right people, you might just catch a big ass fish that is rarely seen on the West Coast. Tahoe Sport Fishing...
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
Tropical Storm Ian impacts felt at home in San Diego
Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.
shastascout.org
Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site
As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
krcrtv.com
Fall is statistically more dangerous for fires, CAL FIRE says not to let your guard down
REDDING, Calif. — The end of September also marks the start of fall. CAL FIRE says fire season isn’t really a season anymore, it’s something they and the public need to be aware of year-round. While fall has officially started, statistically the most devastating and deadly fires...
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
Comments / 0