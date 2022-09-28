Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Famous ’90s Movie Took Place in Lockport and We Had No Idea
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
9 Best Places for Wings in Buffalo That Tourists Don’t Visit
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did
Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York
Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
LOCASH + Rob Gronkowski’s Country Song Features Buffalo, New York
When you think LOCASH, you think fun, you think party, and you think sing-a-longs. That's why they are coming to the WYRK Stars With Guitars concert featuring LOCASH, Russell Dickerson + Parmalee for ONE NIGHT ONLY. When you think Gronk, you think the same. Well, most of you do. Now,...
Famous Pizza Chain Should Bring a Location to the Southtowns
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
RELATED PEOPLE
stepoutbuffalo.com
Guide to Psychic Medium Readings & Events in WNY
Fri, Sep 30 - Sun, Oct 2. Don't miss Experience Psychic Fair's Fall event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event center- Grange Building. Most vendors take cards. Children 12 and under ... Sat, Oct 1. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Admission starts at: $35. Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. 763 Portage...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora
If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo
Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
Advice For Lowering Your Heating Bill This Winter From Buffalo Dads
The cold weather is headed to Western New York and National Grid is already warning people about an increase in their heating bills. So of course we all want to save money and still stay warm, so we went and ask the experts on how to do this. We asked dads from all over Western New York for some advice on how to keep our heating bill low this winter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flights from Florida to Buffalo getting canceled as Ian strengthens
Here's what you need to know.
Chipotle Replacing This Popular Local Restaurant In Buffalo
For Buffalo-area foodies, we’ve got both good and bad news to share. There’s always buzz around the city when Buffalo finally gets a chain that it’s been wanting for years. Unfortunately, though, that sometimes comes with the price of sacrificing one of our locally owned hot spots for the new restaurant.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Did You know these Horror/Thriller Movies were Filmed in Buffalo?
We’ve all been there, biting our nails, watching the suspense play out in front of us. While we want to look away, our eyes are glued to the big screen and practically shouting at the characters to get out of the situation they’re in. The tension is real.
Why Buffalo Calls Cheektowaga “CheektaVegas”
Cheektowaga, NY. Home to nearly 90,000 people and a memorable nickname. Where, though, did the nickname "CheektaVegas" actually come from?. The second largest suburb of Buffalo, Cheektowaga is home to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, the Walden Galleria Mall, the village of Sloan, and about half of the village of Depew. In case you didn't know, it was originally named by the Seneca people "Chictawauga," which means land of crabapples. Not a very prolific thing to be named after, is it?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
90 East and Route 5 East Both Closed Due to Accidents
It's a Thursday afternoon and rush hour traffic is about to start in Buffalo and Western New York, but a few breaking news items regarding the traffic if you're planning to head home or go somewhere. According to NITTEC, the I-90 East is closed beyond exit 49 (Depew) because of...
7 News spoke with numerous people from Buffalo who have homes in Florida
Hurricane Ian officially the "fourth strongest hurricane" to ever make landfall in Florida. Buffalo natives say the damage in Florida is unbelievable and will take a long time to clean up.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Kone King East
Serving East Aurora since 1999! Menu items include, soft serve ice cream, Perry’s hard ice cream, and more!
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0