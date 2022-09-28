ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
BUFFALO, NY
Every Western New York Town Should Do What Akron Did

Every Western New York town should follow this example. It’s not going to be easy, but if everyone in the town comes together, we can make this happen. Only a select few people choose to put their life on the line for our country, and for that, we should be eternally grateful. To show how few people serve, the Council on Foreign Relations looked at the demographics of the U.S. Military, and they found out that there are about 1.3 million active-duty personnel, which makes up less than one half of 1 percent of the U.S. population. https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/demographics-us-military.
AKRON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York

Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
BUFFALO, NY
Guide to Psychic Medium Readings & Events in WNY

Fri, Sep 30 - Sun, Oct 2. Don't miss Experience Psychic Fair's Fall event at the Hamburg Fairgrounds event center- Grange Building. Most vendors take cards. Children 12 and under ... Sat, Oct 1. 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Admission starts at: $35. Oakwood Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. 763 Portage...
BUFFALO, NY
Where to Eat & Drink in East Aurora

If you’re looking to step out for a bite to eat or drink in East Aurora, you’ve come to the right place. The options are plentiful in this quintessential small town and it’s surrounding areas. From bakeries and bars to gourmet ice cream, fine dining, and an awesome margarita spot, there’s so much to offer in the village of EA and beyond.
EAST AURORA, NY
You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo

Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
BUFFALO, NY
Why Buffalo Calls Cheektowaga "CheektaVegas"

Cheektowaga, NY. Home to nearly 90,000 people and a memorable nickname. Where, though, did the nickname "CheektaVegas" actually come from?. The second largest suburb of Buffalo, Cheektowaga is home to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, the Walden Galleria Mall, the village of Sloan, and about half of the village of Depew. In case you didn't know, it was originally named by the Seneca people "Chictawauga," which means land of crabapples. Not a very prolific thing to be named after, is it?
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Plaintiff awarded $30 million in lawsuit against pastor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A plaintiff has been awarded $30 million in a case against a pastor at a church in East Aurora over three decades ago. A jury awarded the money after it was found that a former pastor at St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church, Douglas D. Thore, molested the plaintiff, referred to as “Doe” […]
EAST AURORA, NY
Kone King East

Serving East Aurora since 1999! Menu items include, soft serve ice cream, Perry’s hard ice cream, and more!
EAST AURORA, NY
