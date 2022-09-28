ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Rocky women's soccer signs Billings Skyview standout Charlize Davis

BILLINGS — A star of the local prep soccer scene has picked her college destination. Billings Skyview forward Charlize Davis was announced as having signed to play the sport collegiately at Rocky Mountain College, per a news release from the school Wednesday. Davis, currently playing her senior season with...
Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
Rocky Mountain College golf teams remain unbeaten

LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season. The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina...
MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency

BILLINGS, Mont. - For the next four weeks, MSU Billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community. Dr. Ambrin Masood, Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services, discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.
Park City school bond fails

PARK CITY, Mont. - The bond to build a new school in Park City was rejected by voters on Tuesday, September 27. Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska texted the vote count to Montana Right Now:. Elementary. 335 yes. 622 no. High school. 334 yes. 625 no. If it had...
Home prices increased 24.5% in Laurel over last year, according to Laurel realtor

LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel Broker and Owner of A Haus of Reality Angela Klein-Hughes said there was a 24.5% increase in home prices in Laurel over the past year. "We have seen about a 24.5% increase from last year," Klein-Hughes said. "That is not normal. These last couple of years have been escalating at a very rapid pace for the increase in home prices. On a normal year, when we have a balanced market, it is around a 2-3% increase a year (that we have seen in years past)."
Memory Café creates space and time for those with memory loss.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Learning you or your family member suffers from any kind of memory loss can be scary, but Dementia Friendly Billings is working to turn that fear into understanding and acceptance. Dementia Friendly Billings works in the community with organizations to raise awareness and include people with dementia.
Substance Abuse Connect shares community program successes

Billings, MT- Substance abuse continues to be considered a top problem by law enforcement and public schools in Billings. Substance Abuse Connect was created five years ago when hospitals, schools and police in Yellowstone County began to notice a serious issue with substance abuse in Billings. So over two hundred community members joined forces to solve this issue. S.A.C aims to reduce drug related crime and addiction. Their Thursday conference highlighted their multiple pilot programs that have decreased rearrests and moved former substance users to stability through housing and therapy programs.
Memory Cafe with Dementia Friendly Billings

Memory Café creates space and time for those with memory loss. Dementia Friendly Billings with Big Sky Senior Services is in its fourth month of what they a Memory Café, which allows for a safe spot where people with some form of memory loss can talk and reminisce in a welcoming enviroment.
