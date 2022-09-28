ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem

The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Josh Allen on Ken Dorsey's tirade after Bills' loss to Dolphins: 'You show me someone who's ok with losing and I'll show you a loser'

Tom Brady voiced his approval for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's famous " temper tantrum " in the immediate aftermath of the team's dramatic loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen discussed Dorsey's actions on Wednesday and unsurprisingly, had his coach's back as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
DALLAS, TX
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
NFL
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear

Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
LUBBOCK, TX
Jason Peters immediately makes an impact for the Cowboys (Watch)

Though his NFL career will all but surely be remembered for his time playing left tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-year-old Jason Peters isn’t quite ready to hang up his cleats and ride off to the sunset just because Howie Roseman and company secured a new starter by the name of Jordan Mailata. No, after trying his hand at right guard in Philly and then left tackle in Chicago as a replacement for Teven Jenkins, Peters played the market once more and found himself with a new home in Arlington with fellow Arkansas graduate Jerry Jones as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'

Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
NFL
Did Penn State choose the wrong quarterback in 2020?

Recent comments from national sports media analysts call into question whether Penn State made the right decision to pick Sean Clifford over Will Levis following the 2020 season. Yesterday, as Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt joined The Herd for his weekly appearance, show host Colin Cowherd gushed about...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Cowboys star Dak Prescott drops 3-word reply when asked about playing in Week 4 vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys remain undefeated in the Cooper Rush era after picking up a win against the Giants on Monday night. Despite that, fans are still eagerly awaiting the return of Dak Prescott as he recovers from hand surgery following the injury he sustained in Week 1. Prescott has made remarkable progress in his recuperation from the hand injury, and on Tuesday, reporters probed about whether or not he would be ready to return in Week 4 against the Commanders. Prescott kept it real and gave an honest three-word response, via Ralph Vacchiano.
DALLAS, TX
Bomani Jones: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'just isn’t good'

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger recently remarked that the offense of the San Francisco 49ers hasn't been the same this season and has looked "flat" without former offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was hired by the Miami Dolphins to be their head coach this past winter. ESPN and HBO personality Bomani...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Commanders May Already Be Doomed For Week 4

The Washington Commanders are on a free fall during the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They haven’t had success since their season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, Washington lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 2 by nine points, and it could have been...
WASHINGTON, DC

