California State

crossroadstoday.com

Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. Starting in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year on Sunday, where they’ll face off after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry that has pitted the Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer against its incumbent.
NEVADA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crossroadstoday.com

New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country’s escalating culture war. Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti sounded a rallying cry for residents who are dissatisfied with crime and public education in a live-broadcast debate Friday, while incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed to protect abortion access and defended her response to disasters and her approach to investments in social programs.
ELECTIONS
crossroadstoday.com

Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital.
GOLOVIN, AK
crossroadstoday.com

Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

