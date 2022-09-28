Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. Starting in...
crossroadstoday.com
Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year on Sunday, where they’ll face off after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry that has pitted the Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer against its incumbent.
crossroadstoday.com
Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted...
crossroadstoday.com
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country’s escalating culture war. Newsom...
crossroadstoday.com
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti sounded a rallying cry for residents who are dissatisfied with crime and public education in a live-broadcast debate Friday, while incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vowed to protect abortion access and defended her response to disasters and her approach to investments in social programs.
crossroadstoday.com
Alaska reality star injured while cleaning up storm damage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A reality television star and Iditarod musher was injured this week while helping clean up storm damage along Alaska’s western coast. Jessie Holmes, who since 2015 has starred in “Life Below Zero,” a show about life in rural Alaska produced by National Geographic TV, was injured by falling debris in a building in the community of Golovin on Wednesday, the Anchorage Daily News reported. He was flown for treatment to Nome and then sent on to an Anchorage hospital.
crossroadstoday.com
Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to...
