Billings, MT

KULR8

Visiting Saint Martin's blanks Montana State Billings in men's soccer

BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field. It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Rocky women's soccer signs Billings Skyview standout Charlize Davis

BILLINGS — A star of the local prep soccer scene has picked her college destination. Billings Skyview forward Charlize Davis was announced as having signed to play the sport collegiately at Rocky Mountain College, per a news release from the school Wednesday. Davis, currently playing her senior season with...
BILLINGS, MT
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
City
Billings, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
KULR8

Senior volleyball keeps momentum going with Skyview sweep

BILLINGS--The Billings senior Broncs are coming off of an impressive win against the West Golden Bears. They're hoping to keep that momentum going as they travel to Skyview. The Broncs got out to an early lead in the first set behind kills from Leah Champlin and Isabella Ping. The Falcons tried to climb back by capitalizing on some Bronc errors, but everything is going right for Senior.
BILLINGS, MT
#Volleyball#Carroll College#Sweeps#Montana State Billings#Rocky Mountain College#Msub#Gnac
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Big Sky openers and new co-host

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk about Montana State's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington and Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State, and they preview the second Big Sky games of the season for both Treasure State football teams. They also chat...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency

BILLINGS, Mont. - For the next four weeks, MSU Billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community. Dr. Ambrin Masood, Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services, discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Possible shooting threat deemed unfounded at Skyview High School

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said they received a report Tuesday night of a possible shooting threat At Skyview High school in Billings. BPD said via Twitter officers spoke with all parties involved, and they determined the threat to be unfounded. School will resume as usual Wednesday.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Park City school bond fails

PARK CITY, Mont. - The bond to build a new school in Park City was rejected by voters on Tuesday, September 27. Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska texted the vote count to Montana Right Now:. Elementary. 335 yes. 622 no. High school. 334 yes. 625 no. If it had...
PARK CITY, MT

