Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Visiting Saint Martin's blanks Montana State Billings in men's soccer
BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field. It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1...
KULR8
Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
KULR8
Montana State's Scarlet Weidig Velazquez wins 2nd straight title, Bobcats place 2nd at Eagle Invitational
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wrapping up the Eagle Invitational, the Montana State women’s golf team placed second out of nine teams at Eastern Washington’s Eagle Invitational with an 883 (294-291-298) at the par-72, 6,000-yard Indian Canyon Golf Course. MSU redshirt sophomore Scarlet Weidig Velazquez won her second straight...
KULR8
Rocky women's soccer signs Billings Skyview standout Charlize Davis
BILLINGS — A star of the local prep soccer scene has picked her college destination. Billings Skyview forward Charlize Davis was announced as having signed to play the sport collegiately at Rocky Mountain College, per a news release from the school Wednesday. Davis, currently playing her senior season with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
4 The Team: Christopher Garcia continues Golden Bears legacy in a new number
BILLINGS- For the last decade, the number four has been passed down as a legacy number for Billings West football. This is year is no different, but fans won't see it on the field this fall. "It's a number that Michael Guelff was the last one who originally had it...
KULR8
Senior volleyball keeps momentum going with Skyview sweep
BILLINGS--The Billings senior Broncs are coming off of an impressive win against the West Golden Bears. They're hoping to keep that momentum going as they travel to Skyview. The Broncs got out to an early lead in the first set behind kills from Leah Champlin and Isabella Ping. The Falcons tried to climb back by capitalizing on some Bronc errors, but everything is going right for Senior.
KULR8
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
KULR8
Roundup's Abby Pitman finally playing the sport she loves
Roundup senior Wide receiver Abby Pitman has loved football since she was a kid. Now, she finally has the chance to do more than just watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Big Sky openers and new co-host
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Frank Gogola talk about Montana State's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington and Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State, and they preview the second Big Sky games of the season for both Treasure State football teams. They also chat...
KULR8
MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency
BILLINGS, Mont. - For the next four weeks, MSU Billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community. Dr. Ambrin Masood, Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services, discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KULR8
FWP looks to purchase new recreation site on Yellowstone River near Reed Point
BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Montana Natural Resource Damage Program (NRDP) have released a draft environmental assessment (EA) to acquire an island complex in the Yellowstone River upstream of Reed Point. Public comments on the Otter Creek Islands draft EA will be accepted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 28.
yourbigsky.com
When will it freeze in the Billings area?
While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
Who the Heck Painted the Massive Mural of the Bison in Downtown Billings??
If you’ve driven N. 27th St south coming into downtown you can’t miss the giant bison mural on the side of Jake’s restaurant. It’s so ginormous that when I first arrived in Billings, I knew I had to find whoever painted this beauty. And this is...
KULR8
New wildfire found in northwest corner of Yellowstone Nat’l Park
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - A wildfire was discovered in the northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park. Tuesday afternoon, people in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, just north of the park’s northwest boundary, reported smoke in Yellowstone. A helicopter flew the area that evening and spotted a new fire, which...
Billings man captures rare albino deer with camera
“I’ve never seen another albino of anything in the wild, so it’s pretty rare to see. It’s pretty exciting to see one in such closer proximity.”
KULR8
Possible shooting threat deemed unfounded at Skyview High School
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said they received a report Tuesday night of a possible shooting threat At Skyview High school in Billings. BPD said via Twitter officers spoke with all parties involved, and they determined the threat to be unfounded. School will resume as usual Wednesday.
KULR8
Park City school bond fails
PARK CITY, Mont. - The bond to build a new school in Park City was rejected by voters on Tuesday, September 27. Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska texted the vote count to Montana Right Now:. Elementary. 335 yes. 622 no. High school. 334 yes. 625 no. If it had...
Abandoned Montana Puppy Finds Happy Ending With Forever Home
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
Comments / 0