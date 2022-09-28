ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Independent

Flight diverted to expel ‘wild’ and ‘very drunk’ passenger who ‘urinated on seat’

A Ryanair flight had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers – including a man who reportedly urinated on one of the plane seats while “very drunk”.The flight had left Manchester Airport for Tenerife on 18 September but had to make an emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo so that local police could march the unruly passengers off the aircraft.The pilot reportedly had no choice but to make the early landing after a number of arguments broke out on board.The man accused of relieving himself on the seat next to his own looked “rotten drunk”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Flight Attendants
The Independent

Woman handcuffed on American Airlines flight after shouting ‘We’re all going to die’

An American Airlines plane was forced to divert so that a woman could be arrested after allegedly yelling “We’re all going to die!” and trying to “rush” toward other passengers.The AA flight had left Miami for Los Angeles but had to divert to El Paso International Airport in Texas – where the woman was taken into police custody – on Tuesday (27 September).Witnesses said the woman stood at the front of the plane’s aisle shouting at passengers that they were “all going to die” and that they should “repent” as “redemption is coming”.Daniel Leon-Davis was a passenger on the plane....
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Drunk, screaming passenger leaves holidaymakers ‘scared’ on flight to Turkey

A drunk passenger was handed over to the police after he left his fellow passengers “scared”, risking the safety of others on a flight to Turkey.Footage shows the man - who was described as “unruly” - shouting and kicking at the seat in front during the Corendon Airlines service from Manchester to Antalya on 10 July.The man then appears to be topless in the latter half of the clip, before announcing: “People are scared of me. I wonder why.”A British passenger who was seated next to him filmed the incident.The unnamed traveller said: “After taking off, the stewardess asked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats

A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay

An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bomb threat made on plane that departed SFO

A bomb threat made on a Singapore Airlines flight departing from San Francisco International Airport was determined to be false, authorities say. The incident took place on Singapore Airlines flight SQ 33, which departed SFO's international terminal Monday night and was headed for Singapore's Changi Airport. Preliminary investigations from Singapore's Ministry of Defence indicate that a 37-year-old male passenger allegedly assaulted a cabin crew member and also claimed to have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoardingArea

An Odd Tale Of Violence On Southwest Airlines

A woman claims a man assaulted her while she was sleeping on a Southwest Airlines flight. However, in trying to analyze the claims, I’m failing to see a clear motive. Saarah Sareshwala was flying from Orlando (MCO) to Phoenix (PHX) on Southwest Airlines flight 1630 on Saturday. During the flight, she decided to take a nap, using the tray table to rest her head. At one point, she was awakened by a violent impact. She was not sure what caused it (even thinking she may have inadvertently banged her head on the seat in front of her) and rose to use the lavatory to check on any potential injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ

