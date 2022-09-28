Read full article on original website
Man left fuming after sitting next to smelly passenger during flight – but people are divided
A PASSENGER has divided people's opinions after he asked the man next to him on a flight to "ease up on the farts". The man was on a plane from New York to California when he noticed a persistent smell coming from the passenger he was sitting next to. In...
Flight diverted to expel ‘wild’ and ‘very drunk’ passenger who ‘urinated on seat’
A Ryanair flight had to be diverted to offload several disruptive passengers – including a man who reportedly urinated on one of the plane seats while “very drunk”.The flight had left Manchester Airport for Tenerife on 18 September but had to make an emergency stop on the Portuguese island of Porto Santo so that local police could march the unruly passengers off the aircraft.The pilot reportedly had no choice but to make the early landing after a number of arguments broke out on board.The man accused of relieving himself on the seat next to his own looked “rotten drunk”...
An American Airlines passenger is in custody after allegedly punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during incident caught on camera
The alleged assault was captured on video and shared to social media. American Airlines has since banned the passenger for life.
Man tells girlfriend off for ‘ruining flight’ after eating lasagne on plane – but people are divided
A MAN has slammed his girlfriend after she bought a whole lasagne onto a plane - but not everyone agrees with him. The passenger explained how his girlfriend's meal choice received comments from flight attendants who said that everyone could smell the food. The man took this as an indication...
Woman handcuffed on American Airlines flight after shouting ‘We’re all going to die’
An American Airlines plane was forced to divert so that a woman could be arrested after allegedly yelling “We’re all going to die!” and trying to “rush” toward other passengers.The AA flight had left Miami for Los Angeles but had to divert to El Paso International Airport in Texas – where the woman was taken into police custody – on Tuesday (27 September).Witnesses said the woman stood at the front of the plane’s aisle shouting at passengers that they were “all going to die” and that they should “repent” as “redemption is coming”.Daniel Leon-Davis was a passenger on the plane....
Drunk, screaming passenger leaves holidaymakers ‘scared’ on flight to Turkey
A drunk passenger was handed over to the police after he left his fellow passengers “scared”, risking the safety of others on a flight to Turkey.Footage shows the man - who was described as “unruly” - shouting and kicking at the seat in front during the Corendon Airlines service from Manchester to Antalya on 10 July.The man then appears to be topless in the latter half of the clip, before announcing: “People are scared of me. I wonder why.”A British passenger who was seated next to him filmed the incident.The unnamed traveller said: “After taking off, the stewardess asked...
Air travel secrets every passenger should know
Slide 1 of 21: Traveling by air is one of the great luxuries of the modern age. It can also be one of the great trials, what with crowded airports, overbooked flights and questionable food. To make your next flying experience more enjoyable, we’re letting you in on air travel secrets every passenger should know. Whether it’s getting through security faster or knowing which part of plane it’s best to sit in during turbulence, we’ve got you covered.
Passenger Disturbance on Southwest Flight Sparks Assault Investigation
"My wife has never felt so violated, voiceless, and powerless," the woman's husband wrote in a viral Twitter thread about the matter.
Passenger Amazes Flight Attendant by Drawing Her Mid-Flight: 'Spread Joy'
"This is so wholesome," said one commenter on the TikTok video that has been viewed more than 1.7 million times.
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
A man charged in the assault of a flight attendant on an American Airlines plane had to be restrained by fellow passengers and cuffed to a seat
Alexander Tung Cuu Le was arrested and later charged following the incident on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Shocking video shows passenger punching flight attendant in the head over coffee delay
An unruly passenger was filmed punching a flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Los Angeles, California. The footage, filmed by another passenger on Wednesday, shows a man in an orange shirt, identified by police as Alexander Tung Cuu Le, running toward the attendant and assaulting him before stepping back. Mr Le, a 33-year-old from Westminster, California, has since been charged with interference with flight crew members. Authorities said the altercation began when Mr Le approached a flight attendant during beverage service, grabbed his shoulder and asked for coffee....
Woman Shocked by Airport's Response to Missing Flight: 'Not Our Problem'
Amelia Dahmer described the airport's four-hour-long security line as a "cattle of people being pushed, shoved and funneled through the airport."
Bomb threat made on plane that departed SFO
A bomb threat made on a Singapore Airlines flight departing from San Francisco International Airport was determined to be false, authorities say. The incident took place on Singapore Airlines flight SQ 33, which departed SFO's international terminal Monday night and was headed for Singapore's Changi Airport. Preliminary investigations from Singapore's Ministry of Defence indicate that a 37-year-old male passenger allegedly assaulted a cabin crew member and also claimed to have...
An Odd Tale Of Violence On Southwest Airlines
A woman claims a man assaulted her while she was sleeping on a Southwest Airlines flight. However, in trying to analyze the claims, I’m failing to see a clear motive. Saarah Sareshwala was flying from Orlando (MCO) to Phoenix (PHX) on Southwest Airlines flight 1630 on Saturday. During the flight, she decided to take a nap, using the tray table to rest her head. At one point, she was awakened by a violent impact. She was not sure what caused it (even thinking she may have inadvertently banged her head on the seat in front of her) and rose to use the lavatory to check on any potential injuries.
